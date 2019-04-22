After the latest price window, most of the major OMCs could not keep prices at the same level as part of the deregulation policy.

Recently, a research analyst at the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Mikdad Mohammed, projected that Ghanaians will experience an increment in fuel prices in the second pricing window of April 2019.

This, according to him, was due to an increment in the prices of Brent crude and gasoline on the international market.

“Considering the fact that average Brent crude price has gone up by 3.98% with a corresponding 12.97% increment in the price of gasoline and 1.42% for Gasoil on the international market, the IES foresees a slight increment in the price of fuel on the market,” he said.

The OMCs have hence taken advantage of the new pricing window to make up for previous depressed margins.

Here are the latest prices at six fuel station in the country.

Benab

This fuel station sells a litre of diesel at GH¢5.10 and petrol at GH¢5.0

Dukes

Dukes sells a litre of diesel at GH¢5.10 and petrol at GH¢5.10.

Puma

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.14 and petrol at GH¢5.12.

Petrosol

Petrosol sells a litre of diesel at GH¢5.17 and petrol at GH¢5.14.

Goil

This OMC sell its litre of diesel at GH¢5.25 and petrol at GH¢5.25.

Shell

A litre of diesel at shell is GH¢5.25 and petrol at the same GH¢5.25.