Here are the top 50 most valuable brands in Nigeria right now

Dangote Group, MTN Nigeria, Globalcom, GTBank and Coca-Cola Nigeria top a list of 50 most valuable brands in Nigeria for 2018.

Brand Nigeria, a marketing research firm in Lagos, said it tested company's popularity in a Top on the Mind survey, which also indicates affinity.

Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of TOP 50 BRANDS Nigeria explained that they used a model that tests a brand’s ability to deliver on its responsibility to the consumer, from the consumer’s point of view, called Brand Strength Measurement, BSM.

"Other variables include brand Quality, Innovation, Online engagement, National spread, Corporate social responsibility

“all these are aggregated into the model and the resultant outcome separates the top brands,” he said.

The model he said in a way also measures weakness.

In June 2018, Dangote group and Globalcom Limited emerged as the most admired brand of African origin by consumers in 100 best brands in Africa themed “Brand Africa: 100”.

The brand rating was coordinated by South Africa-based Brand Leadership, in conjunction with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

