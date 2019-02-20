Internet scamming is popularly referred to as sakawa in Ghana.

Young men who engage in internet fraud steal thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims all over the globe.

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office is currently working with the FBI and Interpol to confront the cyber fraud industry.

The Director in charge of Legal and Prosecutions of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Abu Issah has mentioned two major characteristics of Ghanaian internet scammers popularly referred to as Sakawa boys.

He said that the typical Ghanaian internet scammer is unemployed and intelligent.

He explained that if the scammers were not smart they would not be able to outwit their victims with their criminal schemes.

“Those who indulge in this as the perpetrators are mostly unemployed but they are very sharp. They are very intelligent because it takes someone with an intellect to sit down and even fancy how to get into this activity. And also, to blindfold or hoodwink someone into believing whatever story he is putting across".

Internet fraudsters in Ghana are easy to spot. The scammers who are often young men become rich overnight even though they are never seen to be engaging in any form of a meaningful job.

Some of them operate from internet cafes where they communicate with their victims.

But Mr Issah added that the ‘big boys’ in this scamming business do not operate from internet cafés like their entry-level counterparts.

Mr Issah said it is difficult to track down their operations because they are in a syndicate with people from Nigeria and other West African countries.

