According to the Deputy CEO of GEPA, Albert Kassim Diwura said to address this issue he believes the African Continental Free Trade Area is the way to go.

He said “it has always been like that but it is now well pronounced…the bigger weights will always like to bulldoze their way and this is why I think that AfCTA is the way to go.”

“For us, it is just wise that we position ourselves strategically, follow all due protocols and take advantage. The standards must be met and definitely, once they have signed unto the AfCFTA, all these problems will be solved,” he added.

Nigeria closed its Southern borders to traders coming into or out of the country since August. In September the Nigerian government closed all borders with its neighbours. No official reasons have been offered yet to back the decision.

Nigeria is the most populous country in the West African sub-region. This means that countries in the sub-region will feel the bite of the action.

This is even more alarming since the continent is working on a common trade market, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nigeria ranks fourth in terms of the top ten export destinations for Ghana, in ECOWAS.