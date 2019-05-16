Ahead of the main census, the GSS has indicated that it will start a multi-staged Trial Census from May 26, 2019, as part of preparations towards the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

The districts chosen for the trial census, are Dormaa West District (Bono Region), Bunkpurugu District (North East Region), and Ashiedu Keteke, Ledzokuku, Osu Klottey, Ayawaso West, Okaikoi sub-metros all in the Greater Accra Region.

This means that census officials from GSS appropriately identified will visit the selected communities for the Trial Census to identify and number houses and other structures which precede the enumeration of the households after the census night.

In a statement from the Service signed by Professor Samuel Anim, the Government Statistician, said this is in accordance with the Statistical Service Law, 1985 (PNDCL 135), which empowers the Government Statistician to conduct statistical surveys and any census in Ghana.

The Trial Census is also in line with the United Nations’ recommendations guiding the conduct of Population and Housing Censuses worldwide.

“This means that persons living only within the selected areas will be enumerated in the Trial Census,” it added.

For the first time, GSS would adopt the use of electronic data collection with other geospatial technologies, which has been recommended by the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) for the 2020 round of Population and Housing Censuses.

The trial phase has therefore been put into various stages with each stage testing a specifically different process.

The Population and Housing Census is an important national exercise that helps know the number of people living in Ghana at the time of the census.

This means that the 2020 Population and Housing Census will provide the current population of Ghana, by age, sex, educational level, marital status, literacy, educational attainment, occupation, type of economic activity, and geographic area of residence.

The count will also cover access to social amenities such as water, health care, educational infrastructure, and housing conditions.

“The information collected will be for the district, regional and national governance as well as for business decision-making, it will also be for industry, media, academia, research institutions and international organizations as the basis for informed decision making, effective planning, and policy decision-making,” the statement said.