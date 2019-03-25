Through the Food and Drugs Authority, the government has started a project dubbed the “Made in Ghana Display”.

This is to ensure that supermarkets and foreign retail shops in the country to promote locally produced goods.

By this, the government is engaging supermarkets and retail shops to dedicate prime shelves for goods manufactured in Ghana.

This is aimed at ensuring easy access to local products as well as deepening the markets for made in Ghana products.

The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese Darko told the media that some targeted shops have started doing that.

“The CEO of FDA recently launched the “Buy Ghana Love Ghana” at the Koala Supermarket here in Accra and we want to challenge other retail shops to replicate same,” Mr. Nkrumah said.

He disclosed that “while at this, the FDA is also poised to expedite the registration of locally manufactured products to meet International standards. This will facilitate easy admission into global retail outlets both here and abroad.”

Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs. Delese Darko said her organisation was doing everything within their power to help the local industry meet international standards.

“It is worth noting at this point that, the food industry contributes hugely to the local economy and the efforts of the FDA to bring this industry to international standards and create more shelf space for it in our local supermarkets cannot be overemphasized. We urge the local manufacturing companies and start-ups to take advantage of this and register their products so they can equally compete on the market” she said.