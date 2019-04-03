A new research looks at the link between professional networks and modern-day job seekers.

After sending 24,750 fictitious resumes, the study suggests that having a LinkedIn profile could be the key to landing your dream job.

In order to find out how important LinkedIn and other professional networks are for modern-day job seekers, the platform carried out a research between October 2018 and March 2019.

It involved 24,750 fictitious resumes being submitted to job openings on various job search websites.

What you need to land your dream job

The result - having a LinkedIn profile can actually increase your chances of landing a job.

According to the study, job seekers with an extensive profile on LinkedIn had a callback rate of 13.5 percent while applicants without any LinkedIn profile had a callback rate of 7.9 percent.

This means those with the resumes that contained a link to the applicant's LinkedIn profile were 71 percent more likely to get called for a job interview than counterparts with "bare-bones" profile.

One interesting thing the study found was that having a LinkedIn profile worked great for entry-level, mid-level or managerial level jobs.

Higher job levels, on the other hand, got fewer callback rates, which suggests that having a LinkedIn profile may only be important for certain jobs.