Make way. Amazon's moving in.

The company has officially announced that it will divide its second headquarters, or HQ2, between two locations: Long Island City in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

Buried within the copy of the blog post and official documents, a specific set of blocks was highlighted as the area that the company's headquarters could occupy.

In Long Island City, the documents designate a few blocks along the water where Amazon will plan to build its large new office. It hopes to eventually have four to eight million square feet worth of office space there. The spot was revealed in Amazon's agreements with the city, which the company made available for download as part of its HQ2 announcement.

The location is near a ferry terminal on land currently occupied by a mix of both privately and publicly owned buildings. It looks out at Manhattan across Roosevelt Island and the East River.

Amazon's future in Arlington is less clear. The state and city have not yet released an agreement with Amazon on an exact site for the newly created National Landing area, which combines parts of Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yards.

According to a press release from the the city of Arlington, Amazon's first phase of development in the area will be in the Pentagon City and Crystal City areas. Little else is known about which buildings Amazon will inhabit, except that they will likely be owned by real estate firm JBG Smith.