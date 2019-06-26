He was speaking at a national dialogue on public accountability organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Mr Domelevo narrated that his son wanted to apply for a job at the Auditor General's Department earlier this year when vacancies were announced. He, however, urged him to only apply when he retires as A-G.

He cautioned public officials to desist from recruiting their relatives because it amounts to a conflict of interest.

"Well I talked about meritocracy and let me say that, for instance when it comes to my profession, the auditor; there is the saying that the auditor should not only be independent but should be seen to be independent. I hope you get me?”

"Early this year, we were going to recruit some people to Audit Service and my son who is almost a chartered accountant with Masters said daddy can I apply? I said to who! You want to apply to me?" Dr Domelevo said.

"He said, but am I not a Ghanaian? I said yes, you are a Ghanaian but you don't qualify because I am here. I can't employ you.”

He explained that even though his decision was unfair, he felt that employing his son would result in a situation where the existing staff of the service would be afraid of correcting and teaching his ward.

"It's not fair but I explained to him, you see you may be qualified but if I bring you here, your future is damaged forever because everything he does people will not correct him, they won't teach him, you will not be the professional that you want to be given the society in which we are. So, wait, I will throw you outside there and then you will grow, when I leave in two years time you can apply and then you come and they will give you the teaching that it takes".