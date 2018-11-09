Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Here's how much each airline charges for checked bags and carry-ons

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Every airline has a different policy for luggage fees. Some airlines allow passengers two free checked bags, while others even charge for carry-ons.

Don't get caught paying luggage fees you weren't expecting.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Every airline has a different policy when it comes to charging fees for your luggage.

On one end of the spectrum, Southwest Airlines permits customers to check up to two bags for free, with a third checked bag costing $75.

On the other end, budget airlines such as Frontier and Spirit won't let you take any bags on the plane for free — even a carry-on — meaning they might not be the smartest options for travelers with lots of baggage.

We compared the baggage fees for eight different US-based airlines to see how they stack up. Take a look at the graphic below to help you decide which airline you should take for your next trip.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

