Here's how Trader Joe's keeps its groceries so cheap

Trader Joe's wins over customers with its affordable products.
But despite how relatively low its prices are, the quality is still high.
Part of the reason is that 80% of Trader Joe's products are made for its own private label. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs. Trader Joe's can pass along those savings to the shopper in turn.
Another way Trader Joe's cuts costs and passes the savings on to customers is by depending on word of mouth to spread the word about its products, rather than spending a lot on marketing.
See what else Trader Joe's does to keep its prices low:
Trader Joe's sells private-label products. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
About 80% of the products Trader Joe's carries are private label.
(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
Customers can't buy Trader Joe's private-label products anywhere else, but it helps keep costs low.
Customers can't buy Trader Joe's private-label products anywhere else, but it helps keep costs low. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
Trader Joe's doesn't focus on packaging. By spending less time and money worrying about small imperfections in packaging, Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass those savings on to the customer.
Trader Joe's doesn't focus on packaging. By spending less time and money worrying about small imperfections in packaging, Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass those savings on to the customer. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
Like the packaging, the stores are pretty no-frills.
Like the packaging, the stores are pretty no-frills. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
This cuts Trader Joe's costs and allows it to sell its products for less.
This cuts Trader Joe's costs and allows it to sell its products for less. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
Stores also use natural, energy-efficient lighting.
Stores also use natural, energy-efficient lighting. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
That keeps utility costs low.
That keeps utility costs low. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
Trader Joe's spends less money on marketing its products ...
Trader Joe's spends less money on marketing its products ... (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
... and depends more on word of mouth to save money.
... and depends more on word of mouth to save money. (Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)
