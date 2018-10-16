Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Here's how Trader Joe's keeps its groceries so cheap


Strategy Here's how Trader Joe's keeps its groceries so cheap

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trader Joe's products are affordable and high-quality. How are they able to keep prices so low without sacrificing the quality? From private-label products to word-of-mouth marketing, here are some of the reasons that Trader Joe's products are so cheap.

Trader Joe's no-frills store design helps it save money and pass those savings to the shopper. play

Trader Joe's no-frills store design helps it save money and pass those savings to the shopper.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

  • Trader Joe's wins over customers with its high-quality and affordable products.
  • Selling products under a private label is one way that Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass along savings to the shopper.
  • Here are some other ways that Trader Joe's keeps its prices so low.

Trader Joe's wins over customers with its affordable products.

But despite how relatively low its prices are, the quality is still high.

Part of the reason is that 80% of Trader Joe's products are made for its own private label. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs. Trader Joe's can pass along those savings to the shopper in turn.

Another way Trader Joe's cuts costs and passes the savings on to customers is by depending on word of mouth to spread the word about its products, rather than spending a lot on marketing.

See what else Trader Joe's does to keep its prices low:

Trader Joe's sells private-label products. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs.

Trader Joe's sells private-label products. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs. play

Trader Joe's sells private-label products. That means the grocer is buying goods directly from the supplier, cutting out the middlemen in the supply chain that can drive up costs.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



About 80% of the products Trader Joe's carries are private label.

play

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Customers can't buy Trader Joe's private-label products anywhere else, but it helps keep costs low.

Customers can't buy Trader Joe's private-label products anywhere else, but it helps keep costs low. play

Customers can't buy Trader Joe's private-label products anywhere else, but it helps keep costs low.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Trader Joe's doesn't focus on packaging. By spending less time and money worrying about small imperfections in packaging, Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass those savings on to the customer.

Trader Joe's doesn't focus on packaging. By spending less time and money worrying about small imperfections in packaging, Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass those savings on to the customer. play

Trader Joe's doesn't focus on packaging. By spending less time and money worrying about small imperfections in packaging, Trader Joe's is able to cut costs and pass those savings on to the customer.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Like the packaging, the stores are pretty no-frills.

Like the packaging, the stores are pretty no-frills. play

Like the packaging, the stores are pretty no-frills.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



This cuts Trader Joe's costs and allows it to sell its products for less.

This cuts Trader Joe's costs and allows it to sell its products for less. play

This cuts Trader Joe's costs and allows it to sell its products for less.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Stores also use natural, energy-efficient lighting.

Stores also use natural, energy-efficient lighting. play

Stores also use natural, energy-efficient lighting.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



That keeps utility costs low.

That keeps utility costs low. play

That keeps utility costs low.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Trader Joe's spends less money on marketing its products ...

Trader Joe's spends less money on marketing its products ... play

Trader Joe's spends less money on marketing its products ...

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



... and depends more on word of mouth to save money.

... and depends more on word of mouth to save money. play

... and depends more on word of mouth to save money.

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 lessons I never forgot from the best bosses I ever hadbullet
2 Strategy 'I've decided to step down as CEO': Eddie Lampert sends email...bullet
3 Strategy 40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat againbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

sears 1357
Strategy Sears has filed for bankruptcy and is closing stores. Here are the retail rivals who could benefit the most from its downward spiral. (SHLD)
Roll by Goodyear.
Strategy Goodyear is testing a special tire store for millennial women that looks like a trendy hair salon
All good apologies come with one thing.
Strategy After a disastrous Uber ride last year, the company's chief economist examined the economics of apologies — and discovered there's something more important than 'I'm sorry'
If they won't do it, he doesn't take them on as a client. Andrew Wittman pictured.
Strategy A Marine Corps vet and mental toughness coach always does the same thing with CEOs who come to him for help being less stressed
X
Advertisement