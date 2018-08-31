Here's the most disproportionately popular job in every state

Popular jobs can vary by state based on occupation distribution.
For geographical and economic reasons, certain jobs are concentrated in different pockets of the United States.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides data on what jobs are disproportionately concentrated in each state.
New Yorkers are more likely to be fashion designers than workers in the US overall, and a higher proportion of Texans are petroleum engineers.
The United States is as diverse as it is large.
Colloquialisms, cuisines, and dialects are all regionally dependent. Values, religions, and even occupations are clustered according to geography.
For geographical reasons, certain jobs are concentrated in different pockets of the United States. The environment dictates where certain jobs can be due to the location of natural resources like oil, coal, or natural gas. Careers in shipping and marine engineering obviously require proximity to bodies of water. In the same vein, agricultural occupations rely on sprawling farmland for crop growing.
Using recently
released data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, we took a look at the most overrepresented job in each state and Washington, DC, among professions with at least 1,000 employees in the state. Each of these states has more people working these jobs per capita than the nation as a whole. This is not the most common job in every state — that would be far less interesting, as the most common job in 38 states is retail salesperson.
Instead, these jobs have a bigger share in total employment in a particular state than they do in the US.
For example, Texas has about 17,840 petroleum engineers out of 11,890,880 total employed persons, according to the BLS' estimates. That means about 15 out of every 10,000 employed Texans are petroleum engineers.
Meanwhile, petroleum engineers account for 32,010 jobs in the US, out of 142,549,250 total employees. That means about 2.2 out of every 10,000 employed Americans are petroleum engineers.
The BLS calls the ratio of these two rates the "
location quotient" for a job in a particular area. The location quotient for petroleum engineers in Texas, then, is 15/2.2, or about 6.7. That is, there are about 6.7 times as many petroleum engineers per 10,000 workers in Texas as there are in the US as a whole.
Here's the most disproportionately popular job the highest location quotient among jobs with at least 1,000 employees in every state and Washington, DC:
ALABAMA: Tire Builders
ALABAMA: Tire Builders (NASA Glenn Research Center)
Number employed: 2,040 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.06
ALASKA: Transportation Workers, All Other
ALASKA: Transportation Workers, All Other (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Number employed: 1,180 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.71
ARIZONA: Semiconductor Processors
ARIZONA: Semiconductor Processors (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 1,880 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.69
ARKANSAS: Food Processing Workers, All Other
ARKANSAS: Food Processing Workers, All Other (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 4,080 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.40
CALIFORNIA: Farmworkers and Laborers
CALIFORNIA: Farmworkers and Laborers (Thomson Reuters)
Number employed: 189,930 Employment per 1,000 workers: 11.38
COLORADO: Atmospheric and Space Scientists
COLORADO: Atmospheric and Space Scientists (Reuters/Iqro Rinaldi)
Number employed: 1,180 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.46
CONNECTICUT: Insurance Underwriters
CONNECTICUT: Insurance Underwriters (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 2,790 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.69
DELAWARE: Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers
DELAWARE: Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images))
Number employed: 5,350 Employment per 1,000 workers: 12.09
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Political Scientists
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Political Scientists (McKinsey & Company/YouTube)
Number employed: 3,670 Employment per 1,000 workers: 5.19
FLORIDA: Miscellaneous Construction Workers
FLORIDA: Miscellaneous Construction Workers (Joe Raedle/Getty)
Number employed: 10,580 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.26
GEORGIA: Textile Machine Workers
GEORGIA: Textile Machine Workers (RETUERS/Nguyen Huy Kham)
Number employed: 11,900 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.76
HAWAII: Baggage Porters and Bellhops
HAWAII: Baggage Porters and Bellhops (Pixabay)
Number employed: 1,530 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.42
IDAHO: Forest and Conservation Technicians
IDAHO: Forest and Conservation Technicians (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 2,240 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.27
ILLINOIS: Occupational Therapy Aides
ILLINOIS: Occupational Therapy Aides (Ben Sklar/Getty images)
Number employed: 2,250 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.38
INDIANA: Engine and Other Machine Assemblers
INDIANA: Engine and Other Machine Assemblers (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Number employed: 4,310 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.43
IOWA: Agricultural and Food Science Technicians
IOWA: Agricultural and Food Science Technicians (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
Number employed: 1,790 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.17
KANSAS: Aircraft Assemblers
KANSAS: Aircraft Assemblers (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 7,870 Employment per 1,000 workers: 5.75
KENTUCKY: Farm and Home Management Advisors
KENTUCKY: Farm and Home Management Advisors (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Number employed: 1,150 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.61
LOUISIANA: Sailors and Marine Oilers
LOUISIANA: Sailors and Marine Oilers (Thomson Reuters)
Number employed: 6,220 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.27
MAINE: Logging Equipment Operators
MAINE: Logging Equipment Operators (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Number employed: 1,080 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.80
MARYLAND: Health Diagnosing and Treating Practitioners, All Other
MARYLAND: Health Diagnosing and Treating Practitioners, All Other (Rocketclips, Inc/Shutterstock)
Number employed: 5,510 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.07
MASSACHUSETTS: Biochemists and Biophysicists
MASSACHUSETTS: Biochemists and Biophysicists (MilitaryHealth/Flickr)
Number employed: 4,100 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.16
MICHIGAN: Model Makers, Metal and Plastic
MICHIGAN: Model Makers, Metal and Plastic (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
Number employed: 1,630 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.38
MINNESOTA: Slaughterers and Meat Packers
MINNESOTA: Slaughterers and Meat Packers (David Silverman / Getty Images)
Number employed: 6,050 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.13
MISSISSIPPI: Upholsterers
MISSISSIPPI: Upholsterers (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 3,460 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.09
MISSOURI: Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants
MISSOURI: Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants (Kevork Djansezian/Reuters)
Number employed: 1,770 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.63
MONTANA: Forest and Conservation Technicians
MONTANA: Forest and Conservation Technicians (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 2,140 Employment per 1,000 workers: 4.64
NEBRASKA: Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers
NEBRASKA: Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 9,450 Employment per 1,000 workers: 9.74
NEVADA: Gaming Service Workers, All Other
NEVADA: Gaming Service Workers, All Other (Shutterstock)
Number employed:3,310 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.52
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Computer-Controlled Machine Tool Operators, Metal and Plastic
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Computer-Controlled Machine Tool Operators, Metal and Plastic (Worldskills UK/flickr)
Number employed: 2,620 Employment per 1,000 workers: 4.03
NEW JERSEY: Biochemists and Biophysicists
NEW JERSEY: Biochemists and Biophysicists (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Number employed: 5,150 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.29
NEW MEXICO: Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas
NEW MEXICO: Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas (REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)
Number employed: 1,160 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.45
NEW YORK: Fashion Designers
NEW YORK: Fashion Designers (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 6,710 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.73
NORTH CAROLINA: Textile Machine Operators
NORTH CAROLINA: Textile Machine Operators (USDA / flickr)
Number employed: 2,350 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.55
NORTH DAKOTA: Roustabouts, Oil and Gas
NORTH DAKOTA: Roustabouts, Oil and Gas (REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)
Number employed: 3,070 Employment per 1,000 workers: 7.37
OHIO: Engine and Other Machine Assemblers
OHIO: Engine and Other Machine Assemblers (Bill Pugliano / Stringer / Getty Images)
Number employed: 7,310 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.36
OKLAHOMA: Rotary Drill Operators, Oil and Gas
OKLAHOMA: Rotary Drill Operators, Oil and Gas (Felicito Rustique Jr./Flickr)
Number employed: 1,800 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.14
OREGON: Logging Workers, All Other
OREGON: Logging Workers, All Other (David McNew/Getty Images)
Number employed: 1,390 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.76
PENNSYLVANIA: Ambulance Drivers and Attendants, Ex. EMTs
PENNSYLVANIA: Ambulance Drivers and Attendants, Ex. EMTs (Thomson Reuters)
Number employed: 2,270 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.39
RHODE ISLAND: Protective Service Workers, All Other
RHODE ISLAND: Protective Service Workers, All Other (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 1,600 Employment per 1,000 workers: 3.37
SOUTH CAROLINA: Tire Builders
SOUTH CAROLINA: Tire Builders (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 4,200 Employment per 1,000 workers: 2.09
SOUTH DAKOTA: Residential Advisors
SOUTH DAKOTA: Residential Advisors (Associated Press/Brennan Linsley)
Number employed: 2,390 Employment per 1,000 workers: 5.69
TENNESSEE: Forging Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
TENNESSEE: Forging Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 2,740 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.94
TEXAS: Petroleum Engineers
TEXAS: Petroleum Engineers (dgdimension/Shutterstock)
Number employed: 17,840 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.50
UTAH: Forest and Conservation Technicians
UTAH: Forest and Conservation Technicians (U.S. Fish and Wildlife/Flickr)
Number employed: 1,380 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.98
VERMONT: Industrial Engineering Technicians
VERMONT: Industrial Engineering Technicians (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 1,520 Employment per 1,000 workers: 4.99
VIRGINIA: Ship Engineers
VIRGINIA: Ship Engineers (US Coast Guard)
Number employed: 1,400 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.37
WASHINGTON: Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists
WASHINGTON: Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists (NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet/flickr)
Number employed: 2,260 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.71
WEST VIRGINIA: Roof Bolters, Mining
WEST VIRGINIA: Roof Bolters, Mining (Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)
Number employed: 1,350 Employment per 1,000 workers: 1.96
WISCONSIN: Foundry Mold and Coremakers
WISCONSIN: Foundry Mold and Coremakers (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 1,780 Employment per 1,000 workers: 0.63
WYOMING: Service Unit Operators, Oil, Gas, and Mining
WYOMING: Service Unit Operators, Oil, Gas, and Mining (Shutterstock)
Number employed: 1,460 Employment per 1,000 workers: 5.45