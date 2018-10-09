Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's what McDonald's restaurants look like around the world (MCD)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

McDonald's restaurants can look pretty different around the world. From a slope-side McDonald's at a Swedish ski resort to a restaurant in a decommissioned airplane, here is what McDonald's locations look like around the world.

Sweden has a ski-up McDonald's in one of its resorts.

(Flickr/Per Olof Forsberg)

  • McDonald's operates more than 36,000 restaurants around the world.
  • The menu varies to reflect the local cuisine of the country where it's located.
  • The stores themselves vary in appearance, too. Though many international McDonald's locations look similar to its US stores, some locations are completely unique.
  • See what McDonald's restaurants look like around the world.

McDonald's operates more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the world.

Many of the McDonald's restaurants around the world look similar to the ones we see in the US, but the menus vary to reflect the local cuisine of the country the restaurant is in.

But some McDonald's locations stand out from the rest. Around the world, there are high-end McDonald's with marble walls and chandeliers, McDonald's in historic buildings, and even a McDonald's on a ski slope.

In countries like Spain and Italy, McDonald's serves pastries like macarons. And in Rome, McDonald's has a gelato bar.

See what other McDonald's restaurants are like around the world:

This McDonald's restaurant in Bergen, Norway, is located in one of the oldest traditional Norwegian wooden buildings in the area.

This McDonald's restaurant in Bergen, Norway, is located in one of the oldest traditional Norwegian wooden buildings in the area.

(Yelp/Richard F.)

Source: MSN



The exterior is white wood paneling, and the golden arches are a bit more subtle than at McDonald's restaurants in the US ...

The exterior is white wood paneling, and the golden arches are a bit more subtle than at McDonald's restaurants in the US ...

(Yelp/Richard F.)


... but the inside is pretty similar to what McDonald's looks like in the US.

... but the inside is pretty similar to what McDonald's looks like in the US.

(Yelp/Richard F.)


The menu isn't especially different, either.

The menu isn't especially different, either.

(Yelp/Richard F.)


This location in Madrid, Spain, is not your average McDonalds. It has a grand staircase and marble walls, and the architecture blends in with the buildings around it.

This location in Madrid, Spain, is not your average McDonalds. It has a grand staircase and marble walls, and the architecture blends in with the buildings around it.

(Yelp/Nam H.)

Source: MSN



Downstairs is a seating area with marble floors and chandeliers ...

Downstairs is a seating area with marble floors and chandeliers ...

(Yelp/Nick S.)


... and upstairs is a second seating area that feels more high-end than your typical McDonald's.

... and upstairs is a second seating area that feels more high-end than your typical McDonald's.

(Yelp/Nick S.)


It has digital-ordering kiosks ...

It has digital-ordering kiosks ...

(Yelp/Diana B.)


... and it serves pastries like macarons.

... and it serves pastries like macarons.

(Yelp/Diana B.)


Paris, France, has a McDonald's in a gorgeous decorative tower on Rue Saint-Lazare.

Paris, France, has a McDonald's in a gorgeous decorative tower on Rue Saint-Lazare.

(Yelp/Malte K.)

Source: MSN



The inside is spotless. It has mosaic floors and lots of easy-order kiosks.

The inside is spotless. It has mosaic floors and lots of easy-order kiosks.

(Yelp/Lousia M.)


The McDonald's in Rome's Piazza de Spagna, at the base of the Spanish Steps, blends in with its surroundings. Easy-order kiosks are situated on columns inside.

The McDonald's in Rome's Piazza de Spagna, at the base of the Spanish Steps, blends in with its surroundings. Easy-order kiosks are situated on columns inside.

(Yelp/Jordan K.)

Source: MSN



The menu looks pretty different from your typical McDonald's ...

The menu looks pretty different from your typical McDonald's ...

(Yelp/Pat K.)


... just look what it calls a Quarter Pounder ...

... just look what it calls a Quarter Pounder ...

(Alex P./Yelp)


... and it sells pastries like macarons.

... and it sells pastries like macarons.

(Yelp/Pat K.)


It even has a case of cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and other desserts.

It even has a case of cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and other desserts.

(Yelp/Jess N.)


It also has a gelato counter.

It also has a gelato counter.

(Yelp/An H.)


In Porto, Portugal, a historic building from the 1930s that was once known as the Imperial Cafe is now home to a McDonald's.

In Porto, Portugal, a historic building from the 1930s that was once known as the Imperial Cafe is now home to a McDonald's.

(Yelp/Amy H.)

Source: MSN



It has Art Deco stained glass, high ceilings ...

It has Art Deco stained glass, high ceilings ...

(Yelp/Stephanie S.)


... and chandeliers hanging down over the spacious dining room. It's definitely more high-end than your typical McDonald's.

... and chandeliers hanging down over the spacious dining room. It's definitely more high-end than your typical McDonald's.

(Yelp/Iain M.)


Right next to the Museum of Communism in Prague, Czech Republic, sits a McDonald's with giant, bright red-and-yellow umbrellas and chairs ...

Right next to the Museum of Communism in Prague, Czech Republic, sits a McDonald's with giant, bright red-and-yellow umbrellas and chairs ...

(Flickr/Alejandro Foreo Cuervo)

Source: NY Post



... but the inside is pretty similar to a typical American McDonald's.

... but the inside is pretty similar to a typical American McDonald's.

(Flickr/jareed)


This McDonald's location in Taupo, New Zealand, is located inside a decommissioned airplane.

This McDonald's location in Taupo, New Zealand, is located inside a decommissioned airplane.

(Facebook/McDonalds Taupo)

Source: MSN



The views are stunning.

The views are stunning.

(Facebook/McDonalds Taupo)


One unique menu item is the Georgie Pie, a New Zealand classic with a McDonald's twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince 'N' Cheese, Chicken 'N' Vegetable, and Apple 'N' Blackberry.

One unique menu item is the Georgie Pie, a New Zealand classic with a McDonald's twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince 'N' Cheese, Chicken 'N' Vegetable, and Apple 'N' Blackberry.

(McDonald's New Zealand)

Source: Business Insider



In Yangshuo, China, a McDonald's sits in a pagoda at the base of mountains and has beautiful water views.

In Yangshuo, China, a McDonald's sits in a pagoda at the base of mountains and has beautiful water views.

(Flickr/Kari)

Source: MSN



Here's another look at the mountainside McDonald's.

Here's another look at the mountainside McDonald's.

(Flickr/chinaoffseason)


Sweden's Lindvallen Resort has a ski-up McDonald's in one of its lodges.

(Flickr/Per Olof Forsberg)

Source: Thrillist



It opened in 1996 and is the first ski-up McDonald's.

It opened in 1996 and is the first ski-up McDonald's.

(Youtube/Mcdonalds Sverige)

Source: Thrillist



McDonald's asked Swedish star chef Johan Jureskog to create a gourmet line of burgers for its restaurants in Sweden.

McDonald's asked Swedish star chef Johan Jureskog to create a gourmet line of burgers for its restaurants in Sweden.

(Tom Turula/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



One was the Jureskog Texas, a limited-edition barbecue burger consisting of two beef patties, pickled red onion, smoked gouda cheese, crispy bacon, salad, mayo, and barbecue sauce.

One was the Jureskog Texas, a limited-edition barbecue burger consisting of two beef patties, pickled red onion, smoked gouda cheese, crispy bacon, salad, mayo, and barbecue sauce.

(Tom Turula/Business Insider)


It also came with flat fries and limited-edition truffle mayo.

It also came with flat fries and limited-edition truffle mayo.

(Tom Turula/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



In Bray, Ireland, there's a McDonald's in a 19th-century Tudor building.

In Bray, Ireland, there's a McDonald's in a 19th-century Tudor building.

(Yelp/Mike N.)

Source: MSN



The ground floor is a McDonald's, but the upper floors serve as the Bray Town Council chambers.

The ground floor is a McDonald's, but the upper floors serve as the Bray Town Council chambers.

(Yelp/Quentin D.)


The interior still looks like a traditional Tudor-style building.

The interior still looks like a traditional Tudor-style building.

(Yelp/Mike N.)


This futuristic McDonald's in Batumi, Georgia, was designed by Georgian architect Giorgi Khmaladze.

This futuristic McDonald's in Batumi, Georgia, was designed by Georgian architect Giorgi Khmaladze.

(Youtube/Flyerstone)

Source: MSN



It's made mostly from glass panels and is surrounded by a reflecting pool.

It's made mostly from glass panels and is surrounded by a reflecting pool.

(Youtube/Flyerstone)

Source: MSN



The interior has an open-air patio.

The interior has an open-air patio.

(Youtube/Flyerstone)

Source: MSN



Khmaladze apparently wanted it to feel like an escape from the busy outside world.

Khmaladze apparently wanted it to feel like an escape from the busy outside world.

(Youtube/Flyerstone)

Source: MSN



Israel has a McDonald's in the middle of the Negev Desert. Despite being in the desert, it gets quite a bit of tourist traffic.

Israel has a McDonald's in the middle of the Negev Desert. Despite being in the desert, it gets quite a bit of tourist traffic.

(Flickr/Chalky Lives)

Source: MSN



McDonald's restaurants in Israel are typically Kosher.

McDonald's restaurants in Israel are typically Kosher.

(Getty Images/David Silverman)


For one of the 15 salad options on McDonald's Israel's menu, fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks.

For one of the 15 salad options on McDonald's Israel's menu, fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks.

(McDonald's Israel)

Source: Business Insider



Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is home to the only McDonald's surrounded by barbed wire.

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is home to the only McDonald's surrounded by barbed wire.

(Wikimedia Commons/US Navy)

Source: MSN



It's the only McDonald's in Cuba and is only accessible to the base's personnel.

It's the only McDonald's in Cuba and is only accessible to the base's personnel.

(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Source: MSN



In some places, McDonald's isn't all too different from what you'd find in the US. This McDonald's in Beijing looks similar to a McDonald's you'd find in Manhattan.

In some places, McDonald's isn't all too different from what you'd find in the US. This McDonald's in Beijing looks similar to a McDonald's you'd find in Manhattan.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)


Last year, McDonald's announced plans to double its presence in China within the next five years.

Last year, McDonald's announced plans to double its presence in China within the next five years.

(AP Photo/Chien min Chung)

Source: Financial Times



This McDonald's in Delhi looks very similar to its locations in the US.

This McDonald's in Delhi looks very similar to its locations in the US.

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)


There are more than 400 McDonald's locations in India.

There are more than 400 McDonald's locations in India.

(AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Source: Forbes



One item that's special to the McDonald's India menu is the McAloo Tikki Burger. "Aloo" means "potato," and the word "tikki" means "a small cutlet."

One item that's special to the McDonald's India menu is the McAloo Tikki Burger. "Aloo" means "potato," and the word "tikki" means "a small cutlet."

(Anushree Singh/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



McDonald's McAloo Tikki burger is a combination of potato and peas cutlet, sweet tomato mayo, onions, and fresh tomatoes served on a regular bun.

McDonald's McAloo Tikki burger is a combination of potato and peas cutlet, sweet tomato mayo, onions, and fresh tomatoes served on a regular bun.

(Anushree Singh)

Source: Business Insider



The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald's India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.

The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald's India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.

(McDonald's India)

Source: Business Insider



