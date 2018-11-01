news

Hershey released the first photo of Reese's Thins, which are set to launch in March 2019.

The new version of the Reese's Cup — which is 40% thinner than the traditional cup — sparked backlash when it was announced last week.

The first Reese's Thins ad defends the treat from criticism, with the tagline: "No wrong way... just more ways #NotSorry."

Hershey has released the first photo of its upcoming Reese's Cup that is 40% thinner than the traditional version — and its first defense of the lower-calorie treat.

On Thursday, the sweets company revealed exactly what the Reese's Thins will look like in comparison to other Reese's Cups. And, the ad is already defending the Thins from criticism, with the tagline: "No wrong way... just more ways #NotSorry."

Hershey announced on a call with investors last week that it planned to launch a new product called "Reese's Thins" in March.

"This product is about 40% thinner than the original cup, and it appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility," Michele Buck, Hershey North America's president, said on the call.

Hershey will not stop selling the original Reese's Cups. However, many customers posted on social media that they were infuriated by the mere existence of a "thinner" Reese's Cup. People's biggest complaint was a simple one: They want a fatter Reese's Cup, not a thinner one.

In a press release on Thursday, Hershey attempted to appease customers.

"America, we're excited to give you another way to enjoy that irresistible, delicious, salty, sweet combo that can only come from Reese's," Veronica Villasenor, Reese's brand's senior director, said in a statement. "We're giving you what you want, for every part of your day, and you can have more than one. You're welcome."

Other Reese's Cup sizes include miniatures, mini king size, snack size, and king size. Hershey has been adding even more versions of the beloved brand to boost sales.

In May, the company launched Reese's Outrageous, a chocolate bar stuffed with peanut butter, caramel, and Reese's Pieces. It is also set to debut Hershey's with Reese's Pieces in bar form in December.