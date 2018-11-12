Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Home Depot is bucking a major retail trend and staying closed on Thanksgiving, but it'll get its sales going early on Black Friday (HD)

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, but the stores will open up early on Black Friday.

  • Home Depot will kick off its in-store sales event at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, which falls on November 23 this year.
  • The retailer will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving.
  • On the home improvement retailer's website, online Black Friday deals will unroll at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Home Depot is starting up its in-store Black Friday sales early on November 23.

The home improvement retailer will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. A company spokesperson told Business Insider that the stores will also close at their regularly scheduled times.

Unlike many other retailers, the company's doors will remain shut on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Home Depot's online Black Friday deals will roll out on the retailer's website at 6:00 a.m. ET on Black Friday.

Home Depot's website promises shoppers plenty of deals on power tools, electronics, lighting, furniture, appliances and holiday decorations.

The company recommends downloading Home Depot's product locator app in order to better navigate stores. The app provides customers with store maps and inventory lists.

Home Depot also advises shoppers to keep "in the know" by signing up for savings alerts and text alerts, following the brand on Facebook and Twitter, and getting a hold of the company's Black Friday ad.

