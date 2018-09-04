Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

How much you can hope to earn on Wall Street, based on your degree


Strategy How much you can hope to earn on Wall Street, based on your degree

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For a better look at what professionals on Wall Street tend to earn based on their degrees, Business Insider reached out to salary-comparison website Emolument. Some degrees tend to lead to higher pay than others.

null play

null

(Angela Weiss / Stringer / Getty Images)

  • Wall Streeters come from a variety of educational backgrounds, and some degrees tend to lead to higher pay than others.
  • Business Insider reached out to salary-comparison website Emolument to get a better look at what professionals on Wall Street tend to earn based on their degrees.

Wall Streeters come from all kinds of educational backgrounds, and some degrees tend to lead to higher pay than others.

Business Insider reached out to salary-comparison website Emolument to get a better look at what professionals on Wall Street tend to earn. Based on information from 1,236 New York-area finance professionals, Emolument estimated the average salary and bonus for Wall Street professionals at different stages of their careers based on their educational attainment.

While MBAs tended to lead to high pay overall, the highest-paying degree for vice president and director-level professionals was a bachelor of science, according to Emolument's estimates.

Here's a look at the results, listed by total compensation:

Holding an MBA provides an especially big boost for analysts.

Holding an MBA provides an especially big boost for analysts. play

Holding an MBA provides an especially big boost for analysts.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Emolument)


Associates with MBAs and Masters in Finance were tied for the highest salary.

Associates with MBAs and Masters in Finance were tied for the highest salary. play

Associates with MBAs and Masters in Finance were tied for the highest salary.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Emolument)


Vice Presidents with a Bachelor of Science degree were the highest paid.

Vice Presidents with a Bachelor of Science degree were the highest paid. play

Vice Presidents with a Bachelor of Science degree were the highest paid.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Emolument)


Directors holding a Bachelor of Science degree were also the highest paid at their level.

Directors holding a Bachelor of Science degree were also the highest paid at their level. play

Directors holding a Bachelor of Science degree were also the highest paid at their level.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Emolument)


Here's an overall breakdown of what Wall Streeters make based on their educational attainment. Executive MBAs make significantly more than their peers.

Here's an overall breakdown of what Wall Streeters make based on their educational attainment. Executive MBAs make significantly more than their peers. play

Here's an overall breakdown of what Wall Streeters make based on their educational attainment. Executive MBAs make significantly more than their peers.

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Emolument)

Portia Crowe contributed to an earlier version of this post.



Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things unsuccessful people do over long weekendsbullet
2 Strategy Here are the 8 major initiatives China is planning to...bullet
3 Strategy Here are the top 50 most valuable brands in Nigeria right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Antonio Brown is starring in Pizza Hut's first national TV campaign for the NFL.
Strategy Pizza Hut is trying to cash in on NFL fans by taking the opposite approach of Papa John's and Nike (YUM)
You can use LinkedIn to find a job.
Strategy 9 expert-backed ways to use LinkedIn to find a job
A constantly widening state of income inequality allows fewer Americans to participate in the economy.
Strategy 50 years of rising income inequality has created a 'new gilded age' in the US, and in 5 states it's now worse than ever
"If you’re prepared, you’ve got nothing to worry about."
Strategy Startup founders who landed a $55,000 deal on 'Shark Tank' rehearsed their pitch while running, dodging a hair dryer, and even punching each other in the face