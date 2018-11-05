news

The Nigerian city of Kano is estimated to have a population of about 13 million people according to the National Bureau Of Statistics (NBS).

Kano has about 7.81 million smartphone users out of Nigeria's 60 million smartphone users, according to telecom data seen by Techpoint.

In a research conducted by The Conversation Series - an independent source of academic and research community - examined how women in the city leverage on the use of smartphone via the social messaging platform, WhatsApp, to chat, learn, conduct business activities as well as political activism.

According to the research, many women said they use WhatsApp to communicate better with friends, families and other groups, such as local politicians.

“Some women converted their access into opportunity. For instance, they advertised small businesses or services on WhatsApp groups, and earned money as a result,” the report states.

Others joined religious study groups on WhatsApp and share information and knowledge with other women.

Asabe, one of the community group leaders, said WhatsApp has proved to be a valuable source of information on health and safety. She added that the platform has helped many on health practices as information from a member of the group whose husband is a health worker rescued many situations.

WhatsApp creates economic prosperity for women

According to the research, many participants in a focus group discussion mentioned that WhatsApp groups made them connect with other women and enable them to conduct businesses and sales among themselves.

One of the participants said women now have greater access to customers all over Nigeria. “I met a lady that lives in Yola (910 km away from Kano) through WhatsApp and now she has become one of my most trusted and loyal customers, I send her products worth thousands of Naira and I have never met her physically before.”

The study concludes that the use of mobile phones by women in Kano helped them to network and conduct their businesses beyond their doorsteps as well as development in human capabilities of the people.

The research was conducted using interview and focus group discussion.