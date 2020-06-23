The vaccine was developed by researchers at Oxford University.

This is coming after South Africa recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday (June 23, 2020).

South Africa accounts for almost one-third of the infections on the African continent.

It is expected that 2,000 people in South Africa will be participating in the vaccine trial.

The first batch is to be vaccinated this week in Gauteng province, home of economic hub Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. Others will be vaccinated in the hot spot of Western Cape province.

According to abcNews, Shabir Madhi, who leads the trial, said they are starting in South Africa as the country enters winter and the flu season and as pressure increases on hospitals.

South Africa has been selected because COVID-19 is now spreading fast in the country.

According to the BBC, this makes it easier for scientists to find a community at risk of infection and then tell whether this vaccine is effective.

Similar tests are already underway in the UK, however, the infection rate is slowing down.

The vaccination will also take place in Brazil, where 5,000 people will be involved in the vaccine trial.