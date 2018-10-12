Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Hundreds of Sears stores could soon close — here's what might replace them (SHLD)


Strategy Hundreds of Sears stores could soon close — here's what might replace them (SHLD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dead Sears stores have been replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and off-price stores like Burlington Coat Factory.

Dead Sears stores have been replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and off-price stores like Burlington Coat Factory. play

Dead Sears stores have been replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and off-price stores like Burlington Coat Factory.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

  • Sears could close hundreds of stores in the coming months as it nears bankruptcy.
  • Mall owners are increasingly looking to attract gyms, off-price retailers, and grocery stores to the spaces left by dead department stores, according to a recent report by the commercial real-estate company JLL.
  • Dead Sears stores have been replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and off-price stores like Burlington Coat Factory, according to the report.


Shoppers could soon see new gyms, movie theaters, and sporting-goods stores replacing closed Sears stores.

Sears is nearing bankruptcy ahead of a looming debt repayment deadline, and lenders are reportedly pushing the company to liquidate its business.

In the event of a liquidation, Sears could close all its remaining stores, which include about 500 Sears stores and 360 Kmart stores. Even if a liquidation is avoided, and the company instead files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it could still close hundreds of stores.

The closings could leave many of Sears' roughly 90,000 employees without jobs and dump a glut of empty retail space onto the market.

In the past, retail landlords might look for new department-store tenants, such as Macy's or JCPenney, to replace Sears.

But mall owners are increasingly looking to attract gyms, off-price retailers, and grocery stores to the spaces left by dead department stores, according to a recent report by the commercial real-estate company JLL.

Sears stores, in particular, are being replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC movie theaters, Mariano's food stores, and off-price chains like Burlington Coat Factory, the report found. Sears has already closed hundreds of stores in recent years.

Here's what could replace your local Sears if it closes, based on the report:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Strategy A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff...bullet
2 Strategy 38 things you should never include on your résumébullet
3 Strategy Fyre Festival founder sentenced to 6 years in prison after...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

LaCroix has been facing a class-action lawsuit over its ingredients.
Strategy LaCroix slams insecticide lawsuit in an over-the-top press release that calls itself a 'cult' deserving of 'patriotism' (FIZZ)
Walmart
Strategy Walmart and PayPal are joining forces to help some of the most vulnerable Americans manage their money (WMT)
Sears is trying to survive until Christmas.
Strategy Sears is reportedly nearing a deal to immediately close certain stores and keep others open through Christmas (SHLD)
Costco gift card
Strategy A money-saving expert says that buying gift cards is one of the best uses of your Costco membership — here's why (COST)
X
Advertisement