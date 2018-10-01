Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

I flew from the US to London in economy on Primera Air, the budget airline that just announced it's filing for bankruptcy. Here's what it was like.


Strategy I flew from the US to London in economy on Primera Air, the budget airline that just announced it's filing for bankruptcy. Here's what it was like.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Primera Air announced on Monday that it would be ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy on October 2. Earlier this year, it launched $99 one-way transatlantic flights.

Primera Air was designed to be a no-frills airline. play

Primera Air was designed to be a no-frills airline.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

  • Primera Air is a low-cost Nordic airline that launched transatlantic routes earlier this year. One-way tickets started at $99.
  • On Monday, Primera announced it would be ceasing all operations and filing for bankruptcy on October 2.
  • The airline has experienced a range of operational problems over the past few months, leading to delays and cancellations. Many customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration toward the airline and the delays in being reimbursed for canceled flights.
  • Here's what we thought after flying with the airline earlier this year.

Primera Air is no more.

The low-cost Nordic carrier announced on Monday that it would be ceasing all operations and filing for bankruptcy on October 2.

In a leaked email sent to employees, Anders Ludvigsson, Primera's director of operations, revealed the news and said that travel arrangements would be made for flight crews who were located away from their operating bases. He did not address how the airline would support stranded passengers.

Primera started offering transatlantic flights from Boston, Washington, DC, and Toronto to Paris and London in April. It celebrated the launch with a limited selection of $99 one-way fares. While these didn't last long, the airline promised to offer "prices previously unseen."

We put the airline to the test in June. Find out what happened below:

From the get-go, the website was easy to use — each option and price is clearly marked out for passengers.

From the get-go, the website was easy to use — each option and price is clearly marked out for passengers. play

From the get-go, the website was easy to use — each option and price is clearly marked out for passengers.

(Primera)

The price jumped up considerably when booking a "flex" economy ticket. However, it was less expensive when opting for "comfort."



The sales process wasn't as aggressive as other low-cost airlines. There was just one page that pushed the various add-ons.

The sales process wasn't as aggressive as other low-cost airlines. There was just one page that pushed the various add-ons. play

The sales process wasn't as aggressive as other low-cost airlines. There was just one page that pushed the various add-ons.

(Primera)


Months passed without my thinking about my Primera flight until 24 hours before, when it came time to check in online. This is when reality hit that this really was a no-frills airline, as there wasn't an option to check in online. The only option I had was to pay for a reserved seat.

Months passed without my thinking about my Primera flight until 24 hours before, when it came time to check in online. This is when reality hit that this really was a no-frills airline, as there wasn't an option to check in online. The only option I had was to pay for a reserved seat. play

Months passed without my thinking about my Primera flight until 24 hours before, when it came time to check in online. This is when reality hit that this really was a no-frills airline, as there wasn't an option to check in online. The only option I had was to pay for a reserved seat.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

Primera advised customers to arrive at the airport three hours before the flight departs. This advice might seem overly cautious, it's is not. The queue was massive when I arrived at Newark airport.



As time was tight, I was ushered into a separate queue, which moved quickly.

As time was tight, I was ushered into a separate queue, which moved quickly. play

As time was tight, I was ushered into a separate queue, which moved quickly.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Primera charges for any checked baggage but allows you to carry 10kg worth of hand luggage spread across one carry-on bag and a smaller bag. Any customers with a bulky-looking bag looking to cheat the system are pulled aside at the airport and forced to have their luggage weighed.

Primera charges for any checked baggage but allows you to carry 10kg worth of hand luggage spread across one carry-on bag and a smaller bag. Any customers with a bulky-looking bag looking to cheat the system are pulled aside at the airport and forced to have their luggage weighed. play

Primera charges for any checked baggage but allows you to carry 10kg worth of hand luggage spread across one carry-on bag and a smaller bag. Any customers with a bulky-looking bag looking to cheat the system are pulled aside at the airport and forced to have their luggage weighed.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

If you are traveling for longer than a weekend and don't want to live off one pair of trousers and a T-shirt, it's definitely worth checking in a bag.



The check-in process was a stressful start to the trip. I dashed to the gate, which was appropriately luxurious.

The check-in process was a stressful start to the trip. I dashed to the gate, which was appropriately luxurious. play

The check-in process was a stressful start to the trip. I dashed to the gate, which was appropriately luxurious.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


My first impression of the plane was great. Things were looking up.

My first impression of the plane was great. Things were looking up. play

My first impression of the plane was great. Things were looking up.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Primera has two new Airbus A321neo planes which covered the transatlantic route. These single-aisle planes were designed to be more fuel-efficient than standard double-aisle planes, which enables the company to offer cheaper seats.

Primera has two new Airbus A321neo planes which covered the transatlantic route. These single-aisle planes were designed to be more fuel-efficient than standard double-aisle planes, which enables the company to offer cheaper seats. play

Primera has two new Airbus A321neo planes which covered the transatlantic route. These single-aisle planes were designed to be more fuel-efficient than standard double-aisle planes, which enables the company to offer cheaper seats.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


The seats were brand-new ...

The seats were brand-new ... play

The seats were brand-new ...

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


... and the leg room felt pretty generous.

... and the leg room felt pretty generous. play

... and the leg room felt pretty generous.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


However, there were absolutely no perks on this flight. All I had was a USB plug and a food menu for entertainment.

However, there were absolutely no perks on this flight. All I had was a USB plug and a food menu for entertainment. play

However, there were absolutely no perks on this flight. All I had was a USB plug and a food menu for entertainment.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


There was a limited selection of food and drink, and it was mostly snack food.

There was a limited selection of food and drink, and it was mostly snack food. play

There was a limited selection of food and drink, and it was mostly snack food.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


While the food wasn't cheap, it wasn't extortionate, either, despite this being an easy way for the airline to sting its customers once on board.

While the food wasn't cheap, it wasn't extortionate, either, despite this being an easy way for the airline to sting its customers once on board. play

While the food wasn't cheap, it wasn't extortionate, either, despite this being an easy way for the airline to sting its customers once on board.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Seat comfort is a big priority for overnight flights.

Seat comfort is a big priority for overnight flights. play

Seat comfort is a big priority for overnight flights.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


I was so bowled over by how new the plane was that I didn't notice the minimal amount of padding on the seats ...

I was so bowled over by how new the plane was that I didn't notice the minimal amount of padding on the seats ... play

I was so bowled over by how new the plane was that I didn't notice the minimal amount of padding on the seats ...

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


... or the modest recline. These seats were only slightly more luxurious than a deck chair.

... or the modest recline. These seats were only slightly more luxurious than a deck chair. play

... or the modest recline. These seats were only slightly more luxurious than a deck chair.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


I arrived at London Stansted a little weary but with no regrets. The return trip home was considerably more comfortable, too. While it kicked off with a big check-in queue as it was a daytime flight, there was no pressure to sleep and the customer service on the flight was great.

I arrived at London Stansted a little weary but with no regrets. The return trip home was considerably more comfortable, too. While it kicked off with a big check-in queue as it was a daytime flight, there was no pressure to sleep and the customer service on the flight was great. play

I arrived at London Stansted a little weary but with no regrets. The return trip home was considerably more comfortable, too. While it kicked off with a big check-in queue as it was a daytime flight, there was no pressure to sleep and the customer service on the flight was great.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)


Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy Some of the most valuable words in Scrabble use a Q without a...bullet
3 Strategy 11 things you should do in the 15 minutes before a job...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Nick Hanauer is a founder of Second Ave Partners in Seattle.
Strategy A wealthy venture capitalist who fought for raising the minimum wage in Seattle is on a mission to increase pay across America
null
Strategy Why silk is so expensive
History would say she made a "dumb" move — Beth Comstock, pictured, isn't so sure.
Strategy A former GE and NBC exec was offered a job at Apple and turned it down twice — here's why she doesn't regret that decision, more than a decade later
Primera Air passengers wait around the gate agent on July 21 in Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport after a four-hour delay.
Strategy Low-cost carrier Primera Air is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy — here's my experience with one of their canceled flights and my attempts to contact them about the $1,400 they owe me
X
Advertisement