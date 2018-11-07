- I stayed at a DoubleTree by Hilton for three nights during a recent trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, and came away satisfied, if not wowed, by every part of my experience.
- It was clean and comfortable, served above-average food, and featured good service from friendly employees.
- That may sound like a middling review, but it's exactly what I look for in a hotel.
When staying at a hotel for more than one night, my biggest priority is competence. I don't need to be blown away; I just don't want to have any major concerns.
I've stayed in low-budget motels (in one instance, I narrowly avoided bedbugs by happening to choose the non-infested bed in a two-bed room), high-end resorts (which are excellent but not worth the exorbitant prices), and hotels that fall somewhere in the middle, and I've found the options between the two extremes to be best suited to my preferences.
The DoubleTree in Little Rock falls on the more expensive end of non-luxury hotels, and it was among the more expensive hotel options in the city. While, at $146.88 per night, it was more expensive than I usually prefer, its rates are well beneath what a Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons demands.
In the American Customer Satisfaction Index's 2018 survey ranking hotel brands, DoubleTree placed near the middle (19th out of 32 brands), which seemed about right.
Here’s what I thought about my three nights at the DoubleTree in Little Rock, Arkansas.
I arrived at the DoubleTree on a Monday morning in October.
The lobby was clean and spacious, and check-in was surprisingly fast.
The hotel's business center was on one side of the lobby. While I never had to use it, I could imagine how some guests would prefer it to be more secluded.
Next to the business center was a small shop that sold toiletries and snacks.
Here's what it looked like on one side.
Here's the other side.
There was a small lounge area next to the lobby.
And next to that, a restaurant and bar.
Here's the restaurant's menu.
I ate lunch at the hotel for two of the four afternoons I spent in Little Rock. Unsurprisingly, the less healthy options (fried pickles, french fries) were better than the healthier options (kale salad, beet and goat cheese salad).
Like the lobby, the area near the elevators was spacious and clean.
There were Arkansas-themed paintings on the walls.
The hallways on my floor were a little dark, but not excessively so.
I was very happy with my room.
My bed was big and comfortable.
And I had more than enough closet space.
I also happened to get a room with a good view.
My room looked out onto the Arkansas River.
The bathroom was clean, spacious, and organized.
I've always wished hotels would provide larger bottles for shampoo. I also wish they would transition from bars of soap to liquid body wash.
I didn't feel cramped in the shower, at the least.
Each morning, I ordered room service for breakfast. The prices were pretty reasonable.
Here's the other part of the room service menu.
On the first morning, I ordered an omelet with hash browns. The eggs were a little overcooked, but I didn't have any major complaints.
On the second morning, I ordered eggs with hash browns and bacon and a side of sliced bananas. Like my other meals at the DoubleTree, it was above-average but unremarkable.
Though if I'm eating a hotel, I'd rather have reasonably-priced food that doesn't blow me away than expensive food that does.
On the third morning, I ordered a fruit plate with a side of sliced bananas, assuming the fruit plate would be small. I was wrong.
The hotel had a gym that had the basics, like treadmills, exercise bikes, and elliptical machines...
...but not much else.
The hotel also had a pool.
Here's the covered area with chairs and tables near the pool.
Overall, I was happy with my stay at the DoubleTree.
Nothing about my stay was remarkable, but nothing seriously bothered me either. It was a little more expensive than I usually prefer, but if you're looking for a basic level of comfort, space, and cleanliness without frills, the Little Rock Doubletree is a solid choice.