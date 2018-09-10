Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

I woke up at 4:30 a.m. for a week like a Navy SEAL


Strategy I woke up at 4:30 a.m. for a week like a Navy SEAL

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink suggested in a Business Insider interview that everyone should wake up at 4:30 a.m. So that's exactly what I did for one work week. Following is a transcript of the video.

Emma Fierberg: I wanted to test out for myself how waking up at 4:30 affected my productivity. I woke up at 4:30 a.m. for one week, like a Navy SEAL. I've read a lot about how Navy SEALs like Jocko Willink wake up at 4:30 in the morning. Jocko famously says that discipline equals freedom.

It is Friday, two days before I start this experiment. Normally my alarm goes off five minutes before 8:00 a.m. Setting my alarm a full three and a half hours earlier is gonna be really scary. Will I survive?

The Plan

So, we're gonna try to wake up at 4:30, do some sort of exercise, some sort of activity like a puzzle, or nails, or do some cooking maybe, make some breakfast, get dressed, and I'm gonna try to get to work by 7:00, and then I will try to be in bed by 8:00 p.m.

Challenges

I know I'm gonna break this bed by 8:00 p.m. rule, because I already have plans next week that start at 7:30. The gym in my building doesn't open until 6:00, so I'm gonna try and kill an hour and a half outdoors. I don't drink coffee, so this is probably gonna be pretty hard for me. The bag cam, what are the eye bags looking like? Pre-4:30 a.m. eyes.

It is Sunday night, it is 9:42 p.m. I am going to attempt to go to sleep. That's just not enough hours.

Monday

Never have I ever cooked at 5:20 in the morning. Here we are, 7:30 a.m. I have made my lunch for the entire week, minus Friday, I have straightened my hair, and that is it. Let's see who's here. Oh, surprise! Nobody. I was a little loopy, I was a little giddy, and then around lunchtime, I got a little hangry and I ate my lunch that I made this morning, and that got my energy back up a little bit, and then, like, 1:15, 2:00, I was just.

Jacqui Frank: What are you doing tonight after getting up at 4:30?

Fierberg: We're going to the movies! I don't even know what to say. I'm so tired. I was pretty productive. I did finish a video. I can see already why this is a good idea for certain people. I don't know if that certain people is this people. If I had to rate my energy level from zero to 10, I would say I'm about a four and a half.

Tuesday

It's Tuesday! So, today I woke up at 4:30 and I went for a run. I hate this so much. Not a runner. Ooh, I see a rat. Oh, a duck! Look at all the wildlife! I ran for about six minutes. High five. That's what I thought. And just like that, folks, I'm a human being before 7:00 a.m. I would never describe a run as peaceful before today, but it was. The lighting was lovely. I think exercising in the morning helped me stay a little more chipper. I felt more confident today. I would say, on a scale from zero to 10, I feel about a seven. Oh, oh, and the bag cam. How are the bags doing today? My grandma calls them suitcases.

Wednesday
I turned off the alarm, and then I sat in bed on my phone for about a half an hour. And then, at 5:00, I was like, alright girl, it's time, you're gonna do a thing. And guess what I did? I painted my nails! I also painted my toenails. I did a really bad job. And then I had my phone call with my friend Dana, who lives in Israel, who's seven hours ahead of me. So that was a plus. I had an interview today with someone I've been trying to get in contact with for a while, and it went really well, so I was really hype for, like, 45 minutes, and then just crashed. I had such a hard time this morning. I got into work and I couldn't function. I'm gonna play my kickball game, and I'm gonna try to go to bed by 8:00. I know that's not gonna happen, but I need to actually try. The bedtime is what's messing me up. Just got back from kickball. It's 9:12, I'm going to bed, bye!

Thursday
Hi, it's Thursday, and I am much more alert! I had all this footage from a trip that I went on with my family in November, and I had never pieced it together into any sort of cohesive thing, so that's what I did this morning. I finished it, finally. And then I changed and went to the gym, then I showered and I came to work. As you can see, my energy levels are pretty high today. I cracked the formula. If you go to bed at a reasonable hour, and then you do exercise when you wake up, bag cam, bag cam. I'm looking okay today, I think.

Friday

It's Friday. Made it. I did wake up and I went for a walk at the Brooklyn Bridge, which was lovely. The weather was a perfect 72 degrees, the light was beautiful, there weren't too many clouds. Oh, it was a dream. Everyone should wake up and see the sunrise at the Brooklyn Bridge once in their life, just once. I got to call my British mom today, because they're five hours ahead, so I called her at about 5:30 this morning, and that was really nice to catch up with her. I was actually incredibly productive today for two reasons. One, I figured out the sleep schedule. Two, it's the end of Q2 and everyone was hustling. I feel okay. How do my eyes look? Check out the bag cam.

Conclusions

I have major respect for Navy SEALs who wake up at 4:30 in the morning, anyone who works night shifts, has wild hours, kudos, I get it now maybe a little bit, maybe not to the fullest extent, but, like, wow. All in all, at the end of this experiment, I understand now why people wake up at 4:30. You feel really good about yourself when you're productive before everyone else you know has even risen from the pillow. I don't know if this 4:30 time is gonna stick. I did like being awake at sunrise, but sunrise is like 5:30, so maybe I'll push to a 6:00 a.m., 6:30 wake up. Having a regimented wake up time was really useful for me. I could feel a little more rested, but other than that, I've achieved a lot of things I've needed to do for a long time this week. I think waking up at 4:30 really opened my eyes. Now that this week is over, I'm gonna go take a nap. I'll see you guys later.

This video was originally published July 26, 2018

Top Articles

1 Strategy A Kenyan entrepreneur shares five survival tips that will...bullet
2 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
3 Strategy Chinese investors are catching up with the UK in Nigeriabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bud Light still reigns supreme.
Strategy Here are the 10 most popular beers in America as millennials threaten the industry
null
Strategy 17 maps that show how Americans identify their roots across the US
By the time some people start couples therapy, it may be too late.
Strategy The biggest sign you need to be in couples therapy, according to a marriage therapist
Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is one of the most liberal colleges in America.
Strategy The 25 most liberal colleges in America