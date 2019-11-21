These importers say the expected increment scheduled to take effect next month, will increase the cost of shipping.

Background

The Meridian Port Services, operators of the new Terminal 3 at the Tema Port, proposed the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority earlier this year for an upward adjustment of tariffs on container handling due to what it considers to be a fulfilment of an agreement in a contract with GPHA.

What the Association said

But the Importers and Exporters Association in a statement said the increment would be an additional cost to their operations.

“We are strongly opposed to the tariff adjustment which will also affect export cargoes, considering the fact that exports are cost-sensitive and for that, attempts to increase tariffs will make the country’s ports unattractive which will impact negatively on government’s new port strategy.”

There have been stakeholder engagements since MPS announced its intention to increase the cargo handling charges.

“It is illogical for shippers to pay for potential investments since they will be made to pay for those same facilities in the nearest future,” the group stated.

The Association has therefore described the move as a scam and a dubious means to tax shippers.