Instacart crashed late Sunday, leaving furious shoppers waiting all night for deliveries that never arrived

Instacart's network crashed late Sunday, leaving customers waiting hours for food deliveries that never arrived.

Some customers said they were unable to cancel orders that were automatically rescheduled to the middle of the night or the following day.

The network issue has since been resolved, and impacted customers can now cancel or reschedule their orders, according to someone with knowledge of the company's outage.

"Do NOT subscribe to Instacart," Mick Weidner wrote on Twitter. "They screwed up my order yesterday. I tried to contact them in multiple ways. I tried to cancel my subscription and was told I can't. So I resubmitted my order and it appears that the order didn't process. Terrible company!"

Instacart confirmed the outage on Twitter, writing, "Our site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are actively working on the issue and apologize for the inconvenience."

Dozens of people took to social media to complain that the company never directly notified customers of the outage. Several said they were unable to reach Instacart's customer service when their orders failed to arrive. Some said their orders were automatically rescheduled to the middle of the night or the next day.

"I ordered Instacart today to be delivered in two hours," one customer tweeted. "They never showed up, didn't notify me or anything. I log in to check status and they postponed it to tomorrow from 9-11 am when I'll be at work. I’m furious. No response back to my complaint."

On Monday morning, some customers said they still hadn't heard anything from Instacart about the outage or what would happen to their missing deliveries.

The outage also impacted Instacart employees who fill and deliver shoppers' orders.

"I am a shopper and was stuck at the grocery store from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. last night," Stephanie Abene tweeted. "Due to the outage, I was never able to checkout and deliver a very difficult and substitution heavy order to my customer. I want to be compensated for my time and the inconvenience."

Here's what customers are saying on Twitter about the incident:

