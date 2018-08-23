Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

International Breweries to open a $250m factory in Nigeria


Strategy International Breweries to open a $250 million factory in Nigeria, the largest in Africa outside South Africa

  • Published:

The company said about 90% of the company’s raw materials will be sourced locally.

International Breweries to open a $250 million factory in Nigeria, the largest in Africa outside South Africa play International Breweries to open a $250 million factory in Nigeria, the largest in Africa outside South Africa (Businesspost)

International Breweries, the Nigerian subsidiary of AB InBev, will commission its fourth production line in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria and the largest in Africa, outside South Africa, next week.

The production plant is estimated to cost $250 million.

It will be inaugurated by Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the state-of-the-art facility located in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Tony Agah, the Plant Manager, told journalists last week that the plant is the company's fourth brewery in Nigeria after those in Ilesa, Onitsha, and Port-Harcourt.

The $250 million International Breweries plant

The company said about 90% of the company’s raw materials will be sourced locally and that it has already employed 300 staff.

The facility will provide direct and indirect employment for the people, and also support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.

International Breweries takes on competitors in the Nigerian beer market

In its first half 2018 report, the company's lost N2.8 billion. The decline in profit came despite a strong revenue boost of N53 billion in the first half.

With the launch of Budweiser in April 2018, the company expects to take on competitors in the Nigerian beer market.

AB InBev’s three Nigerian subsidiaries merged into one at the end of 2017. International Breweries Plc merged with its sister companies, Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries Limited, late 2017.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Strategy Here’s why coconut oil is ‘pure poison’, according to a Harvard...bullet
2 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
3 Strategy Jack Ma reveals three reasons why foreign firms fail in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Sears is closing 46 more stores. Here's the full list.
Betsy DeVos
Strategy Betsy DeVos is reportedly considering allowing states to use federal funding to arm school teachers
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
Strategy Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, owned by Darden Restaurants, is the latest retailer to disclose it was the target of a data breach.
Strategy If you shopped at these 16 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen