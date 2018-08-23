news

International Breweries, the Nigerian subsidiary of AB InBev, will commission its fourth production line in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria and the largest in Africa, outside South Africa, next week.

The production plant is estimated to cost $250 million.

It will be inaugurated by Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the state-of-the-art facility located in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Tony Agah, the Plant Manager, told journalists last week that the plant is the company's fourth brewery in Nigeria after those in Ilesa, Onitsha, and Port-Harcourt.

The $250 million International Breweries plant

The company said about 90% of the company’s raw materials will be sourced locally and that it has already employed 300 staff.

The facility will provide direct and indirect employment for the people, and also support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.

International Breweries takes on competitors in the Nigerian beer market

In its first half 2018 report, the company's lost N2.8 billion. The decline in profit came despite a strong revenue boost of N53 billion in the first half.

With the launch of Budweiser in April 2018, the company expects to take on competitors in the Nigerian beer market.

AB InBev’s three Nigerian subsidiaries merged into one at the end of 2017. International Breweries Plc merged with its sister companies, Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries Limited, late 2017.

