The initiative is the first of its kind in the history of Ghana. It aims at empowering women in its value chain and ensure gender balance in its workforce to maximize productivity.

The company has also opened a Nursery at the factory as a holding place for employees’ children while their parents are at work.

The Nursery also houses a breastfeeding room to enable intermittent breastfeeding for lactating mothers.

The Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Philomena Tan made the revelation to reporters on Friday, March 8, 2019, while the world celebrates women and empower them in their various fields of work and activities.

According to the managing director, “Nestlé has been taking deliberate steps to empower more women to take up job positions at all levels including leadership,” adding that, “Having a balanced and diverse workforce of men and women, we are able to capitalize on their complementary strengths that allow us to meet the needs of our consumers better and thus generating sustainable growth for the organization.”

Mrs Philomena Tan further explained that Nestlé is not just giving more women economic opportunities by commissioning the all-female production line, but it is also empowering women to take up more roles to accelerate inclusion and enhance productivity in our workforce.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Gifty Twum-Ampofo who was present at the ceremony congratulated Nestlé Ghana for championing Gender Balance and diversity in its workforce and being a leading example for others to follow.

She further urged women in Nestlé who have been given the opportunity to work hard and become torchbearers for other young females to follow.