In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the minister revealed that a company in Qatar guaranteed for PDS as part of the documentation needed to take over from ECG.

However, the management of the company told the government it did not know the document.

Mr. Amewu said that the government will prosecute anyone found to have engaged in the fraudulent act.

“The investigation that was conducted through due diligence processes had established that the payment guarantee that was submitted by PDS to ECG was for some reasons the word fraudulent has been used in it. The executing authority denied ownership of such document and therefore had written to ECG to announce that we’ve got nothing to do with this document.”

In a statement, the government announced that PDS’ concession agreement was suspended after the government discovered some breaches in the company’s obligation in the provision of payment securities.

But PDS responded saying it had always acted in good faith and “will continue to act in good faith at all times.”

PDS officially took over from ECG in February 2019 after winning the bid to run the power distribution service. The company was expected to turnaround the operations of ECG to make it profitable.