A survey conducted by MEIR Global showed that the working conditions of staff of ENI is below industry level.

The staff therefore started agitating and demanding that the discrepancies are resolved.

ENI has stated that it has addressed the issues raised by the staff.

An Italian-owned oil production company in Ghana, ENI, has said that it has resolved the grievances of its local workers.

In a statement issued, the company said that it has reached an agreement with its local staff who were protesting discrepancies in their salaries compared to others in the sector.

The Ghanaian workers at ENI expressed displeasure over what they describe as the unequal pay structure at the company.

They argued that their working conditions are below industry levels and therefore such discrepancies must be fixed.

This is after MEIR Global conducted a survey on the conditions of service of workers at ENI.

The survey found that ENI is paying its workers between 19.4 and 36.6 percent less for the same work done among its peers.

ENI said “Negotiations between Eni Ghana and the Union representative on a salary structure ended with a satisfactory agreement for both parties. Confidentiality of the negotiation and its outputs, which is in the best interest of both parties, prevents us from disclosing further information.”

It added that the company works according to the highest international standards, in accordance with local laws and abides by the local regulatory frameworks.

“Our policies promote the creation of a work environment in which diversities of any nature are enhanced through a Diversity & Inclusion system in which equal opportunities are offered to all, promoting the creation of an inclusive work environment without distinction of race, color, gender, religion, nationality, political opinion, sexual orientation, social status, age or any other condition of the individual not related to the requirements necessary for the execution of the work.”

The company said that the local employee population is well above the target set by Ghana’s local content regulations (L.I. 2204 regulations 1(c), 18) since over 75% of their workers are Ghanaians.