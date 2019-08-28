The new well has reservoir estimated to hold about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of condensate.

To begin production immediately.

Nigeria has the largest gas reserves in Africa.

Italy’s Eni has made a significant natural gas find in the Niger Delta, with the reservoir estimated to hold about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate, the company said.

The well can deliver more than 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase (Nigerian Agip Oil Company) NAOC’s gas production.

The oil firm said production can begin immediately.

The well, location Obiafu-41 Deep well is Nigeria's Oil Mining Lease (OML) 61 bloc, has reached a total depth of 4.374 m encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.

“The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as an immediate time to market opportunities,” Eni said in a statement.

What this means for Nigeria

The new find will increase Nigeria's gas reserves to 203 trillion cubic feet, increasing the stride of the West African nation as the largest gas reserves in Africa.

The Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta is jointly owned by Eni, through its affiliate Nigerian Agip Oil Company (Eni 20%, operator, NNPC 60%, Oando 20%).

But despite largest reserves, only about 25% of those reserves are being produced or are under development, S&P Global Platts quoted Shell in a report.