The regional low-cost carrier has announced plans to increase its frequencies to the Coastal towns of Mombasa, Ukunda (Diani)) and Malindi beginning the month of August 2019.

The additional frequencies will see the airline offer an extra 23% seat capacity to the Coastal destinations.

The airline will operate 48 weekly flights to Mombasa up from the current 40.

Powered by its recent recognition by International Air Transport Association (IATA) which granted it a certificate in Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Registration, Jambojet is now hitching to reassert its dominance in the skies.

The increased frequency is informed by tourism peak season kicking in which the airline is eyeing to capitalize on.

“August is a peak season, which means increased numbers of passengers are flying to our various coastal destinations. We are responding to our customers’ demands for these additional frequencies in line with our core promise of providing convenience, safety and reliability in our operations. The increased number of flights will offer our customers even more flexibility and flight variety to travel to these destinations” said Jambojet CEO, Mr. Allan Kilavuka.

Ukunda and Malindi will have three additional weekly flights moving the frequency to twice daily.

The additional frequencies will see the airline offer an extra 23% seat capacity to the Coastal destinations. Kisumu, Eldoret and Entebbe will retain at 21, 20 and 10 weekly flights respectively.

IATA’s certificate in Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Registration was a stamp of approval to Jambojet as it is now the only operator after Kenya Airways to get IOSA registration in Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to maintain global safety standards in its operations.