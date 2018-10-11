Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

James Murdoch is reportedly the top candidate to succeed Elon Musk as Tesla chairman — here's a look at his life and career


Strategy James Murdoch is reportedly the top candidate to succeed Elon Musk as Tesla chairman — here's a look at his life and career

  • Published: , Refreshed:

James Murdoch is the CEO of 21st Century Fox, the mass media company his father founded as part of the former News Corporation. He's rumored to be the top choice for Musk's successor as Tesla chairman. Keep reading to see the life and career of James Murdoch.

James Murdoch. play

James Murdoch.

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

  • James Murdoch is the CEO of 21st Century Fox, the mass media company his father founded as part of the former News Corporation.
  • Murdoch is presently rumored to be the top choice for the next chairman of Tesla.
  • He would take over the reins from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

James Murdoch is the CEO of 21st Century Fox, the mass media company his father founded as part of the former News Corporation.

Two people familiar with the matter shared with the Financial Times that Murdoch is the top candidate to replace Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman.

He would take over the reins from Tesla founder Elon Musk, who agreed to step down as Tesla chairman for three years as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC claims that Musk broke securities laws in August when he tweeted "funding secure" in reference to taking the company private.

Here's the life and career of Murdoch, who rose from a hip-hop label founder to the leader of one of the world's most dominant media corporations:

Born in 1972, Murdoch is the younger of his media mogul father Rupert's two sons, and is, according to The Guardian, "regarded as the smartest of the Murdoch brood."

Born in 1972, Murdoch is the younger of his media mogul father Rupert's two sons, and is, according to The Guardian, "regarded as the smartest of the Murdoch brood." play

Born in 1972, Murdoch is the younger of his media mogul father Rupert's two sons, and is, according to The Guardian, "regarded as the smartest of the Murdoch brood."

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



As CEO, Murdoch earned $20.3 million in 2017 and $26.4 million in 2016.

As CEO, Murdoch earned $20.3 million in 2017 and $26.4 million in 2016. play

As CEO, Murdoch earned $20.3 million in 2017 and $26.4 million in 2016.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: SEC



Murdoch was born in London but grew up in New York. He graduated from the tony Horace Mann High School and then attended Harvard. Murdoch there edited underground magazines and wrote for the satirical Harvard Lampoon.

Murdoch was born in London but grew up in New York. He graduated from the tony Horace Mann High School and then attended Harvard. Murdoch there edited underground magazines and wrote for the satirical Harvard Lampoon. play

Murdoch was born in London but grew up in New York. He graduated from the tony Horace Mann High School and then attended Harvard. Murdoch there edited underground magazines and wrote for the satirical Harvard Lampoon.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)

Source: BBC



Murdoch dropped out of Harvard to establish a hip-hop record label called Rawkus in 1995. It was bought by his father's News Corporation three years later.

Murdoch dropped out of Harvard to establish a hip-hop record label called Rawkus in 1995. It was bought by his father's News Corporation three years later. play

Murdoch dropped out of Harvard to establish a hip-hop record label called Rawkus in 1995. It was bought by his father's News Corporation three years later.

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Source: BBC



Murdoch, once back at the family company, took charge of a few different ventures at News Corp. — including its early internet operations and Asian television service.

play

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Source: BBC



Murdoch's responsibilities at News Corp. broadened when he was appointed CEO of Sky UK (then called BSkyB) in 2003 — one of the UK's largest broadcasters. He was 30.

Murdoch's responsibilities at News Corp. broadened when he was appointed CEO of Sky UK (then called BSkyB) in 2003 — one of the UK's largest broadcasters. He was 30. play

Murdoch's responsibilities at News Corp. broadened when he was appointed CEO of Sky UK (then called BSkyB) in 2003 — one of the UK's largest broadcasters. He was 30.

(BskyB/Tim Anderson/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



Murdoch initially faced claims of nepotism for his appointment. However, he managed to expand Sky's successes and, unlike his father, mostly stayed away from political meddling.

Murdoch initially faced claims of nepotism for his appointment. However, he managed to expand Sky's successes and, unlike his father, mostly stayed away from political meddling. play

Murdoch initially faced claims of nepotism for his appointment. However, he managed to expand Sky's successes and, unlike his father, mostly stayed away from political meddling.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



In 2007, Murdoch was put in charge of New Corp.'s European and Asian operations. That made him in charge of some of the region's most influential media sources, like The Times (UK) and The Sun (UK).

In 2007, Murdoch was put in charge of New Corp.'s European and Asian operations. That made him in charge of some of the region's most influential media sources, like The Times (UK) and The Sun (UK). play

In 2007, Murdoch was put in charge of New Corp.'s European and Asian operations. That made him in charge of some of the region's most influential media sources, like The Times (UK) and The Sun (UK).

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for DFL)

Source: The Guardian



He accrued a reputation of being a hard-working, introverted leader. He had an early morning gym routine and a black belt in karate.

He accrued a reputation of being a hard-working, introverted leader. He had an early morning gym routine and a black belt in karate. play

He accrued a reputation of being a hard-working, introverted leader. He had an early morning gym routine and a black belt in karate.

(Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



However, Murdoch faced serious controversy soon into his tenure. Reporters and editors at The News of the World, one of News Corp.'s biggest UK media holdings, allegedly hacked thousands of phones to find new stories over the course of nearly a decade. James and Rupert Murdoch both faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the aftermath.

However, Murdoch faced serious controversy soon into his tenure. Reporters and editors at The News of the World, one of News Corp.'s biggest UK media holdings, allegedly hacked thousands of phones to find new stories over the course of nearly a decade. James and Rupert Murdoch both faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the aftermath. play

However, Murdoch faced serious controversy soon into his tenure. Reporters and editors at The News of the World, one of News Corp.'s biggest UK media holdings, allegedly hacked thousands of phones to find new stories over the course of nearly a decade. James and Rupert Murdoch both faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the aftermath.

(Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



The massive scandal led to Murdoch's resignation as head of the British newspaper arm of News Corp. in 2012. He remained deputy chief operating officer for News Corp.

The massive scandal led to Murdoch's resignation as head of the British newspaper arm of News Corp. in 2012. He remained deputy chief operating officer for News Corp. play

The massive scandal led to Murdoch's resignation as head of the British newspaper arm of News Corp. in 2012. He remained deputy chief operating officer for News Corp.

(Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Source: CBC



News Corp. split in 2013 into two companies: 21st Century Fox, in charge of broadcast operations, and a "new" News Corp., to consist of publishing assets like HarperCollins. Following the split, Murdoch became CEO of 21st Century Fox.

News Corp. split in 2013 into two companies: 21st Century Fox, in charge of broadcast operations, and a "new" News Corp., to consist of publishing assets like HarperCollins. Following the split, Murdoch became CEO of 21st Century Fox. play

News Corp. split in 2013 into two companies: 21st Century Fox, in charge of broadcast operations, and a "new" News Corp., to consist of publishing assets like HarperCollins. Following the split, Murdoch became CEO of 21st Century Fox.

(Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Source: 21st Century Fox



Since 2017, Murdoch has also served on the board of Tesla. Those familiar with the executive said he signaled interest in the chairman job, according to the Financial Times.

Since 2017, Murdoch has also served on the board of Tesla. Those familiar with the executive said he signaled interest in the chairman job, according to the Financial Times. play

Since 2017, Murdoch has also served on the board of Tesla. Those familiar with the executive said he signaled interest in the chairman job, according to the Financial Times.

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Source: Financial Times



He spoke glowingly about his experience with Tesla's board. "It's been a really fascinating experience," Murdoch said in an interview at a recent Goldman Sachs conference. "What's exciting about the company and about Elon is the goals are so audacious. He's an entrepreneur who has some really audacious goals about what can be created and what can be settled for."

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, speaks at the 2018 Code conference. play

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, speaks at the 2018 Code conference.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)

Source: Financial Times



Top Articles

1 Strategy When the CEO of $2.7 billion Canada Goose interviews job...bullet
2 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
3 Strategy The unemployment rate has fallen to a 48-year low, and it's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

ted sarantos
Strategy 'They got a $2 million raise last year?': Netflix lets any exec or director see what employees make, and people are freaking out
Two Hooters Girls, recruited from local Hooters restaurants, were on every flight.
Strategy How Hooters Air went from a successful airline to a $40 million failure in three years
Sears CEO Eddie Lampert.
Strategy Decaying stores, plunging sales, and a remote CEO: How Sears was driven to the edge of bankruptcy (SHLD)
Drybar founder Alli Webb.
Strategy A founder who built a multimillion-dollar company with her husband and brother says the company's first Valentine's Day taught her the secret to working with family
X
Advertisement