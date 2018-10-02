Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

JCPenney has hired a new CEO months after an abrupt resignation by its former chief executive (JCP)


Strategy JCPenney has hired a new CEO months after an abrupt resignation by its former chief executive (JCP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

JCPenney has hired a new CEO, Jill Soltau. The struggling department store has been without a leader since May, when its former CEO, Marvin Ellison, resigned to take up a new role as the head of Lowe's.

jc penney 1967 play

jc penney 1967

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • JCPenney has hired a new CEO, Jill Soltau.

  • The struggling department store has been without a leader since May, when its former CEO, Marvin Ellison, resigned to take up a new role at the head of Lowe's.
  • In September, JCPenney's CFO, Jeffrey Davis, also announced he would be resigning effective October 1.

JCPenney has a new CEO.

On Tuesday afternoon, JCPenney announced that Jill Soltau, formerly CEO of Joann Stores, will be taking the position.

Soltau replaces JCPenney's former CEO, Marvin Ellison, who resigned in May to run home-improvement retailer Lowe's. Ellison joined JCPenney in 2014 and became CEO in 2015.

Ellison launched a turnaround effort to bring JCPenney back from the brink of financial disaster. His immediate predecessor, Ron Johnson, tried to make the store more upmarket but alienated core customers in the process, leading to a $1.42 billion operating loss in 2013 and nearly $5 billion of debt.

Ellison had seen some success, but analysts say he jumped ship before the job was finished. In the past few years, sales at JCPenney have stabilized, and Ellison has worked to reduce its debt load. However, the retailer still carries $4.1 billion in long-term debt.

At the end of September, the department store's CFO, Jeffrey Davis, announced he would be stepping down effective October 1.

Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy 11 things you should do in the 15 minutes before a job interviewbullet
3 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Toys R Us could be coming back from the dead.
Strategy Toys R Us might be coming back after the auction for its brand was cancelled
White Castle's Impossible Burger sliders are one of the best vegan fast-food choices out there.
Strategy We put some of the most popular vegan fast-food options to the test — and the winner was clear
Amazon is changing how delivery drivers are paid.
Strategy Leaked email reveals Amazon is changing how delivery drivers are paid following reports of missing wages
History would say she made a "dumb" move — Beth Comstock, pictured, isn't so sure.
Strategy Former GE and NBC exec Beth Comstock is still sorry she turned down a job offer from Steve Jobs more than 10 years ago, but it's not because of the money or prestige
X
Advertisement