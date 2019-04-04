BrighterMonday and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Kenya (K) have forged a partnership that offers support for members in the transport and logistics profession.

The collaboration will see the online job board act as a bridge between the professionals in the Logistics and Transport industry with the labour market.

Job seekers on BrighterMonday will be able to conveniently view the latest information in the transport and logistics industry and updates.

Speaking during the signing of the pact, BrighterMonday’s Marketing Manager, Pancy Maina said;

“This not only gives our audience more value but also increases the number of registered qualified transport and logistics professionals on the BrighterMonday platform”.

BrighterMonday, being the only platform with the highest transport and logistics jobs in the region, and a large database of qualified logistics professionals seeking opportunities in the region is keen to open its platform and convert qualified logistics practitioners within their database to be registered members with CILT (K).

Also present at the signing of the MOU, the CILT (K) Executive Director, George Mboya who said;

“Collaboration will see an increase in membership of certified Logisticians looking for jobs and also provide an opportunity for content sharing, jobs inventory to members and career advice”.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Kenya is bound to attract more talented professionals by increasing their active and passive job seekers as well as give both parties an opportunity to share job opportunities tailor-made to match their specific career aspirations.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Kenya is bound to attract more talented professionals by increasing their active and passive job seekers as well as give both parties an opportunity to share job opportunities tailor-made to match their specific career aspirations.

Employers in Kenya now have the opportunity to engage CILT (K) and BrighterMonday through this partnership to address their recruitment needs in a professional manner as well as access potential candidates through the database.