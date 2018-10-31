Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Johnny Depp was embroiled in a massive lawsuit over his 'extravagant and extreme' lifestyle — here's a look at his insane real estate portfolio

Take a tour of the insane real estate portfolio that was at the center of Johnny Depp's legal storm.

Johnny Depp lived a lavish lifestyle. play

Johnny Depp lived a lavish lifestyle.

(Reuters/Chinese Stringer Network)

  • In January 2017, Johnny Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit accusing his former business managers of fraud and mismanagement.
  • His managers countersued, claiming that the actor led an "extravagant and extreme" lifestyle, which included buying 14 properties and a 156-foot yacht and spending $3.6 million a year to pay his 40-person staff.
  • The lawsuit was settled in July. No details were released at the time, but a spokesman for Depp said in a statement that the actor was "pleased" with the outcome.

  • Take a look at some of the insane real estate that he has loved, lost, and held on to over his career.

In January 2017, Johnny Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers, accusing them of fraud and mismanagement that has cost him millions of dollars.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was then hit by a countersuit from his managers, who claimed that the actor led an "extravagant and extreme" lifestyle.

His business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel of The Management Group, said that Depp made $650 million in the more than a decade they worked with him. But Depp reportedly splurged this money on a lavish lifestyle that included buying 14 properties and a 156-foot yacht and spending $3.6 million a year to pay his 40-person staff, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in May 2017.

The lawsuit was settled in July, but no details were released. At the time, a spokesman for Depp said in a statement that the actor was "pleased" with the outcome.

Take a look at some of the insane real estate that he has loved, lost, and held on to over his career:

Johnny Depp's business managers alleged that he spent over $75 million to "acquire, improve and furnish 14 residences," according to the lawsuit.

Source: Hollywood Reporter



His managers persuaded him to sell some of these properties to keep up with monthly bills that totaled $2 million. One of those monthly costs was upkeep for his 150-foot luxury yacht, "Amphitrite," which he reportedly spent $18 million on.

Source: The Telegraph



His managers claimed that Depp would not be able to afford the $350,000 monthly upkeep he had laid out for this yacht. Joel Mandel, his accountant, convinced Depp to sell the yacht, and it was reportedly bought by JK Rowling in 2016.

Source: Business Insider, AOL, and Hollywood Reporter



JK Rowling reportedly put the yacht up for sale just eight months after she bought it. It was sold in July 2017.

Source: Business Insider, Hollywood Reporter



A promotional video gives a look inside.



Some of Depp's other extravagant purchases have still not been sold. He owns a 37-acre village in the south of France, which was listed with Christie's last year. A spokesperson for Christie's told Business Insider that the property was taken off the market at the end of 2017.

Source: Christie's



The property is located outside the exclusive seaside town of Saint-Tropez.

Source: Christie's



When it was last listed, the price was available only upon request. However, in the past, it has been listed for $25 million. Depp invested about $11 million into restoring its 18th-century buildings.

Source: Christie's, Variety



The estate includes the main house, six guest cottages (one of which is a converted chapel), and a restaurant. There are 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in total.

Source: Christie's



It also has two pools and a painter's studio, which, according to the previous listing, is a favorite room of Depp's.

Source: Christie's



Depp also owns a three-island property in the Bahamas, which he bought for $5.35 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Source: Hollywood Reporter



Known as "Little Halls Pond Cay," it has six different beaches.

Source: Vanity Fair

A neighboring island, Halls Pond Cay, is currently on the market with Chestertons International for $75 million.



But his most extravagant purchase was perhaps his five penthouses, which are all in the same building in Downtown Los Angeles.

Source: Hollywood Reporter



The penthouses are in the landmark Art Deco-style Eastern Columbia Building.

Depp purchased the units for around $7.2 million between 2007 and 2008.

Source: Business Insider, Variety



Originally, they were listed together for $12.78 million but were sold separately, bringing in a total of $10.88 million.

Source: Los Angeles Times



The last property was sold in November 2017 for $1.4 million.

Source: Los Angeles Times



And then there are the five houses that Depp still owns on a cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, which are collectively worth $19 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter. According to US Weekly, Depp had considered building a tunnel between the homes.

Source: Hollywood Reporter, US Weekly



