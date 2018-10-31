news

In January 2017, Johnny Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers, accusing them of fraud and mismanagement that has cost him millions of dollars.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was then hit by a countersuit from his managers, who claimed that the actor led an "extravagant and extreme" lifestyle.

His business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel of The Management Group, said that Depp made $650 million in the more than a decade they worked with him. But Depp reportedly splurged this money on a lavish lifestyle that included buying 14 properties and a 156-foot yacht and spending $3.6 million a year to pay his 40-person staff, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in May 2017.

The lawsuit was settled in July, but no details were released. At the time, a spokesman for Depp said in a statement that the actor was "pleased" with the outcome.

Take a look at some of the insane real estate that he has loved, lost, and held on to over his career:

Johnny Depp's business managers alleged that he spent over $75 million to "acquire, improve and furnish 14 residences," according to the lawsuit.

His managers persuaded him to sell some of these properties to keep up with monthly bills that totaled $2 million. One of those monthly costs was upkeep for his 150-foot luxury yacht, "Amphitrite," which he reportedly spent $18 million on.

His managers claimed that Depp would not be able to afford the $350,000 monthly upkeep he had laid out for this yacht. Joel Mandel, his accountant, convinced Depp to sell the yacht, and it was reportedly bought by JK Rowling in 2016.

JK Rowling reportedly put the yacht up for sale just eight months after she bought it. It was sold in July 2017.

A promotional video gives a look inside.

Some of Depp's other extravagant purchases have still not been sold. He owns a 37-acre village in the south of France, which was listed with Christie's last year. A spokesperson for Christie's told Business Insider that the property was taken off the market at the end of 2017.

The property is located outside the exclusive seaside town of Saint-Tropez.

When it was last listed, the price was available only upon request. However, in the past, it has been listed for $25 million. Depp invested about $11 million into restoring its 18th-century buildings.

The estate includes the main house, six guest cottages (one of which is a converted chapel), and a restaurant. There are 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in total.

It also has two pools and a painter's studio, which, according to the previous listing, is a favorite room of Depp's.

Depp also owns a three-island property in the Bahamas, which he bought for $5.35 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Known as "Little Halls Pond Cay," it has six different beaches.

A neighboring island, Halls Pond Cay, is currently on the market with Chestertons International for $75 million.

But his most extravagant purchase was perhaps his five penthouses, which are all in the same building in Downtown Los Angeles.

The penthouses are in the landmark Art Deco-style Eastern Columbia Building.

Depp purchased the units for around $7.2 million between 2007 and 2008.

Originally, they were listed together for $12.78 million but were sold separately, bringing in a total of $10.88 million.

The last property was sold in November 2017 for $1.4 million.

And then there are the five houses that Depp still owns on a cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, which are collectively worth $19 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter. According to US Weekly, Depp had considered building a tunnel between the homes.

