The Ghanaian government plans to change the power installation at the Jubilee House to solar power.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the government is seeking funds to to connect all government facilities to solar power.

He said this will reduce the cost the government has to pay on utilities for its facilities.

Ghana’s Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has revealed that the government will soon change the power installation at the Jubilee House to solar power.

According to him, this is part of the government’s agenda to promote the use of solar energy in the country.

The Senior Minister was speaking at the opening of the 5th Renewable Energy Fair and National Energy symposium.

He said that the government is committed to increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing the financial burden the government puts on utility distributors.

“We are committed to the promotion of renewable energy in the country. We are in the process of connecting the Jubilee House on solar at the seat of government following a successful connection of the Energy Ministry to solar which has reduced the power intake from the national grid and lessening the economic and financial burden on their activities.”

He added that the government is seeking funds from donors to connect all government facilities to solar power.

“We are also negotiating with our development partners to provide funding support to connect key government facilities including the Ministries, municipalities, departments, and agencies to solar power”

This he said will reduce the government’s burden of having to pay utility bills for government institutions and facilities.

Meanwhile, the government has indicated that the renegotiation of the Take or Pay contracts will reduce the cost of power in the country.

In his Mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a renegotiation exercise for all contracts within the Energy sector. He said that this will reduce the financial burden regarding energy generation in the contract.