Starting 8 May 2019, Kenya Airways will add an additional daily direct service from Nairobi to Bujumbura, Burundi.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz said the move was informed by the airline’s goal to expand its footprint across Africa.

The new flight to be operated by Jambojet using their Bombardier Q400.

Commuters flying from Nairobi to Bujumbura aboard Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways will now be able to do more businesses.

“This increase to our local and regional Network is part of our strategic intent to expand our footprint across Africa.”

The new daily afternoon service will operate between Nairobi and Bujumbura in addition to the current daily tagged morning flight that operates between Nairobi and Bujumbura on the Embraer 190.

The direct flight is also set to reduce waiting times and offer better connections to Kenya Airways growing European and new America service.

The additional direct flight to Bujumbura will increase travel and trade amongst East African Community (EAC) countries as the common market protocol is already in place. The protocol has paved way for free movement of labour, goods and services within the region.