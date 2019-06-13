On Thursday, Kenya Airways touched down at the Genève airport in Geneva Switzerland to a warm welcome complete with a water cannon salute.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism & Wildlife, Hon. Najib Balala was over the moon for the feat saying it would open up tourism businesses between Kenya and Switzerland.

With the opening of the new route, Kenya Airways is positioning itself to open up Africa to Europe.

It is now possible to fly to the four United Nations offices - New York, Nairobi, Geneva, and Rome from Nairobi courtesy of Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways.

On Thursday, Kenya Airways touched down at the Genève airport in Geneva Switzerland to a warm welcome complete with a water cannon salute, effectively making direct connection between the four United Nations offices possible.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism & Wildlife, Hon. Najib Balala was over the moon for the feat saying it would open up tourism businesses between Kenya and Switzerland.

"Today’s event is among the top achievements this year in the tourism sector for both our countries. This route will boost tourism for Kenya and Switzerland and give tourists more travel options." Said Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism & Wildlife.

Also read: Here are the top 10 African Airlines with the largest fleet of new and modern airplanes

Geneva is the headquarters of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Trade Organization, and the World Health Organization. All these are organizations with active links to Kenyan institutions.

Kenya, on the other hand, is the gateway to Africa and plays host to tens of international organizations.

"I would like to extend our gratitude to the Swiss government for granting our National Carrier right to fly and land in this country. This route will nurture the already existing partnership between Switzerland and Kenya." Said Kenya’s Foreign Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma

With the opening of the new route, Kenya Airways is positioning itself to open up Africa to Europe.

"We are also very pleased to see Rome back on the destinations board after close to 10 years," said KQ chairman Michael Joseph.

Kenya Airways will be flying to Rome and Geneva four times weekly. The airline will now operate 25 weekly flights to 5 destinations in Europe and a total of 55 destinations globally.