Amina Mohamed is currently Kenya’s Sports Minister.

The WTO is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is leaving office a year early.

This makes Ms Mohamed the sixth candidate to be nominated for the top job.

Her nomination comes after Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was also nominated and received support from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The other African presented whose name has been presented to the African Union is Egyptian lawyer Abdel Hamid Mamdouh.

Other countries that have nominated candidates for the job so far are South Korea, Mexico, and Moldova.

Nomination closes on Wednesday.