Kohl's will open stores for Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day (KSS)

Kohl's stores will be open for Black Friday sales starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • Kohl's will be kicking off its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving. The department-store chain will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 and stay open all night.
  • Black Friday doorbusters launch online at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thanksgiving Day.
  • To kick off the deals, it will also be offering select discounts in stores and online on November 1.

Kohl's is getting Black Friday started on Thanksgiving Day.

The department store will be open starting at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, offering Black Friday deals until 1 p.m. the next day.

These deals kick off online at 12:01 a.m. CT and run until 3 p.m. the next day.

To get customers in the mood, it will also be offering a limited selection of deals in stores and online on November 1.

Retailers have come under fire in recent years for kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving. As a result, several have started to buck the trend and stay closed.

Earlier this month, Business Insider reported that at least 60 retailers including Costco, Home Depot, and TJ Maxx had confirmed they would remain closed on Thanksgiving. Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for BestBlackFriday.com, told USA Today that this was the most confirmed closures it has had at this point in the year compared to previous years.

While some retailers are still hoping to capitalize on Black Friday sales early by opening during Thanksgiving, some have likely pulled back because the famous shopping day doesn't carry the same weight it once did. This is partly because consumers are increasingly shopping for deals online, which means they don't need to waste time lining up in stores for one big day of shopping. They are also used to having deals year-round, which takes pressure off of the day.

