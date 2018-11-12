Ladies, here is how you can finally achieve work-life balance

news

Trying to figure out a balance between your personal and work life is a major struggle most modern career women can relate with. You no longer have to face this hurdle, thanks to lifesaving advice from popular Nigerian life coach, Lanre Olusola.

To achieve a positive and healthy work-life balance, he recommends following the following guidelines:

What does this balance look like to you?

His first advice is to start by figuring out what balance between your work and home life looks like. "What balance looks like differs for everyone," he writes for The Guardian.

"Do not assume that what works for someone else should be your aim. Think through your priorities and how time outside work can be attained," he concludes.

Figure out what's really important

For Olusola, who is also known as 'The Catalyst,' it is really important to figure out what your priorities are. He says sorting out one's priorities helps to balance things out.

In his words, "In order to create a positive work-life balance, it is important to have your priorities in order, both personal and professional. To figure out your responsibilities at different levels, ask yourself a few questions. What are the most important commitments to work and family? What can't be compromised or is completely non-negotiable? Getting clear on these answers will help you prioritise, make adjustment and decide what you are and are not prepared to do."

Communicate with your employers

Once you have sorted your priorities, the next step to getting that highly desired work-life balance is to talk to your employers.

He says, "It is beneficial to keep the communication lines open with your employers through your direct supervisor, human resource department or as may be required in your organisation. Be hundred percent honest and transparent."

Learn and master the Art of Delegation

The life coach strongly recommends that people stop doing everything by themselves and learn how to delegate instead. According to him, this one trick will help make life a lot easier.

"There is nothing wrong in acknowledging that you cannot do everything on your own and a little help could ease your enormous workload," he notes.

Olusola continues, "By doing everything by yourself, you are not only fatiguing your body but also preparing it for a breakdown in the future. Decide what you must do yourself and what others can take care of. Seek support from co-workers, spouse, and family members."

Learn to say NO

According to the life coach, learning to say NO to things that do not go with your priorities is "one of the greatest lessons in life." By learning to say no and setting boundaries, "you can give your heart and soul to both work and family," he explains.

He adds, "Try as much as possible to leave work at work, do not come home with it. Be mindful of your personal relationships and start saying no to things that are not doing any good to you."

Make time for yourself

The life coach's final trick to achieving a healthy work-life balance is setting time for yourself. He calls this the "Me time."

He explains, "Making out some time to do things you actually love is one secret to maintaining a perfect work-life balance. It is okay to think about yourself sometimes, have some leisure time and pamper yourself. Go to a spa, get a massage, watch reruns of your favorite TV series, read a book, travel all by yourself, or just do nothing at all."

"Learn to take care of yourself because only then would you be able to take care of your family and your work," Olusola concludes.