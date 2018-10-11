Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Lagos and IBM are working to build a new digitally-skilled generation


Strategy Lagos State and IBM are working to build a new digitally-skilled generation in Nigeria

  • Published:

The collaboration will focus on building a new digitally-skilled generation through the implementation of IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa (D-NA) Initiative.

Lagos State and IBM are working to build a new digitally-skilled generation in Nigeria play Akin Oyebode and IBM official during the signing of partnership agreement to deploy Digital Nation Africa in Lagos State. (Twitter/Akin Oyebode )

The Lagos State Government and IBM have signed a partnership deal to train young Africans on digital skills and knowledge of emerging technologies.

The deal was in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology-driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’.

The collaboration will focus on building a new digitally-skilled generation through the implementation of IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa (D-NA) Initiative.

D-NA programme is intended to help address the digital skills shortage specifically among the millennial population of Africa.

 

The programme is targeted at Nigerian youths, most especially students in tertiary institutions, and recent graduates.

The training will run for 12 to 16 weeks through a 1-hour to 3-hour classroom workshop.

Akin Oyebode, the Executive Secretary of LSETF,  said physical centres will be built in areas with poor internet connectivity in the state.

According to Nigeria's statistical office, about 16 million people were unemployed in the third quarter of 2017, the initiative will close the unemployment gap.

The initiative through a freely accessible online learning environment delivered on IBM cloud will provide a vast range of enabling resources, ranging from introductions to key digital technology through the provision of online courses covering highly sought-after IT topics.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
2 Strategy 38 things you should never include on your résumébullet
3 Strategy 'They got a $2 million raise last year?': Netflix lets any...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lord &amp; Taylor's flagship store will be closed by the end of the year.
Strategy We went shopping at one of New York City's most famous department stores as it prepares to close for good. Here's what it was like.
Walmart
Strategy Walmart is helping launch original shows, claiming that Netflix and Amazon don't make enough content aimed at its core Middle America shoppers (WMT)
null
Strategy Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is a genius at spotting trends — and he has a wild new prediction about what we'll all be wearing in the future
Macy's
Strategy Macy's will kick off its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day (M)
X
Advertisement