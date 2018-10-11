The collaboration will focus on building a new digitally-skilled generation through the implementation of IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa (D-NA) Initiative.
The deal was in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology-driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’.
The collaboration will focus on building a new digitally-skilled generation through the implementation of IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa (D-NA) Initiative.
D-NA programme is intended to help address the digital skills shortage specifically among the millennial population of Africa.
The programme is targeted at Nigerian youths, most especially students in tertiary institutions, and recent graduates.
The training will run for 12 to 16 weeks through a 1-hour to 3-hour classroom workshop.
Akin Oyebode, the Executive Secretary of LSETF, said physical centres will be built in areas with poor internet connectivity in the state.
According to Nigeria's statistical office, about 16 million people were unemployed in the third quarter of 2017, the initiative will close the unemployment gap.
The initiative through a freely accessible online learning environment delivered on IBM cloud will provide a vast range of enabling resources, ranging from introductions to key digital technology through the provision of online courses covering highly sought-after IT topics.
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
IMF cuts Nigeria's growth projection to 1.9% over poor performance
Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi