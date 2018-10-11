news

The Lagos State Government and IBM have signed a partnership deal to train young Africans on digital skills and knowledge of emerging technologies.

The deal was in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology-driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’.

The collaboration will focus on building a new digitally-skilled generation through the implementation of IBM’s Digital – Nation Africa (D-NA) Initiative.

D-NA programme is intended to help address the digital skills shortage specifically among the millennial population of Africa.

The programme is targeted at Nigerian youths, most especially students in tertiary institutions, and recent graduates.

The training will run for 12 to 16 weeks through a 1-hour to 3-hour classroom workshop.

Akin Oyebode, the Executive Secretary of LSETF, said physical centres will be built in areas with poor internet connectivity in the state.

According to Nigeria's statistical office, about 16 million people were unemployed in the third quarter of 2017, the initiative will close the unemployment gap.

The initiative through a freely accessible online learning environment delivered on IBM cloud will provide a vast range of enabling resources, ranging from introductions to key digital technology through the provision of online courses covering highly sought-after IT topics.

