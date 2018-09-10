Les Moonves, one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, leaves CBS with a net worth of $700 million

news

CBS Corporation CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves has left the company after The New Yorker published a new report detailing sexual harassment and assault allegations from six women against the media executive.

The accusations followed sexual misconduct and harassment accusations from six other women in July, as The New Yorker reported.

Moonves is worth an estimated $700 million and was one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, according to Forbes.

The network said Moonves would not receive any severance benefits at this time.

Leslie Moonves, CEO and Chairman of CBS Corporation, left the company after a new wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations, the network announced Sunday night.

The New Yorker published a report Sunday detailing accusations against the media executive from six women. This came after CBS hired multiple law firms to launch an investigation against Moonves in August, after six other women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct or harassment.

Moonves was one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, thanks to a compensation package of cash, restricted shares and stock options worth $57 million in 2014, Forbes reported. He's worth an estimated $700 million.

CNBC reported on Thursday that the board was considering giving him a $100 million exit package, but CBS said in its Sunday statement that Moonves would not receive any severance benefits at this time, pending the results of an independent investigation. Moonves has denied the allegations against him.

Here's how Moonves made his $700 fortune.

In the early 1990s, Moonves developed hit TV shows including "ER" and "Friends" at Warner Bros.

Moonves started out as an actor, with small roles in TV series including "Gemini Man" in 1976 and "The Six Million Dollar Man" in 1977.

He went on to take over Lorimar Television in 1989, which then merged with Warner Bros. Television, according to CNN Money.

By 1993, Moonves was president of Warner Bros. Television, where his team developed hit TV shows that included "ER" and "Friends," according to Money magazine.

He moved to CBS in 1995, where he helped bring in new talent including Bill Cosby.

Moonves became president of CBS Entertainment in 1995, according to Money, where he started working on bringing in new talent, including Bill Cosby to star in a new sitcom.

He was promoted to CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and became chairman and CEO in 2006, Money reported.

During his time at the network, Moonves launched such popular shows as "Survivor" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," as CNN Money reported. CBS also grew its success in comedy, with "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Two and a Half Men," and "The Big Bang Theory."

Moonves made $69.3 million in 2017 — and he's made at least $50 million a year since 2010.

Moonves made $69.3 million in 2017, making him the highest-paid Hollywood executive, according to a recent analysis by The Wrap based on SEC filings.

That's $20 million more than the earnings of Jeff Bewkes, the CEO of Time Warner, who came in second on The Wrap's list for 2017 with $49 million.

In 2016, Moonves made $69.6 million. He's made at least $50 million each year since 2010, according to The Wrap.

Forbes classified him as the 15th richest Hollywood power broker in its 2015 ranking.

Moonves lives with his wife in a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $14 million.

Moonves' primary home is a 10,000 square foot Beverly Hills mansion shared with his wife, which was purchased for $14 million in 2006, according to Money. The home includes a $500,000 personal screening room paid for by CBS, Crain's New York Business reported.

He also bought a $28 million Malibu beach home from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2014.