Lowe's is shutting down dozens of stores across the United States and Canada.

In a statement, the home-improvement retailer said that the stores in question were "underperforming."

Most of the stores slated to close won't shut their doors permanently until February.

Lowe's is closing dozens of stores throughout the United States and Canada.

The company announced the closure of 20 US-based Lowe's stores across 13 states in a statement today. In the statement, the company said that most associates at the affected stores "will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe's store."

But the closures aren't just happening in the US.

A number of Rona locations — a Canadian retailer that Lowe's acquired in 2016 — will also be shutting down in five Canadian provinces. In its statement, Lowe's said that 31 stores were closing in Canada. However, the official list of store closures only included 27 Rona stores.

The CBC reported that workers at one of the Newfoundland-based stores were blindsided by the news, as were union representatives at the the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, which represents a number of Rona employees. A union representative told the CBC that 250 of its union members were set to lose their jobs, and that employees had been called into a meeting and handed severance letters on Sunday.

In its statement, Lowe's said the stores slated for closure were all "underperforming," and that the closures would serve to "improve the overall health of its store portfolio." The stores are set to close by February 1, 2019, although certain US stores are closing immediately.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO, said in the statement.

Here's the list of closing stores:

Lowe's

1100 Bankhead Hwy. SW, Graysville, Alabama

26501 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, California

13300 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, California

720 Dubuque Ave., South San Francisco, California

750 Newhall Dr., San Jose, California

48 Boston Post Rd., Orange, Connecticut

1333 Schaefer Rd., Granite City, Illinois

7735 Grand Ave., Gurnee, Illinois

6221 US Hwy. 6, Portage, Indiana

5770 Read Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana

599 Thomas Burgin Parkway, Quincy, Massachusetts

4274 E Court St., Burton, Michigan

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd., Flint, Michigan

2015 Bassett Dr., Mankato, Minnesota

11974 Paul Mayer Ave., Bridgeton, Missouri

3180 N Hwy. 67, Florissant, Missouri

2008 Broadway, New York, New York

635-641 6th Ave., New York, New York

250 South Conestoga Dr., Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

3500 W Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas

Rona

105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister, British Columbia

11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary, Alberta

1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, Ontario

1692 Lakeshore Rd., Mississauga, Ontario

132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury, Ontario

1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough, Ontario

1452 Bath Road, Kingston, Ontario

178 Water Street, Lakefield, Ontario

6600 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario

248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay, Québec

870, boulevard d'Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec

723, boulevard L'Ange-Gardien, L'Assomption, Québec

788, rue Moeller, Grandby, Québec

134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, Québec

9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal, Québec

1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec

194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien, Québec

100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar, Québec

825 Conception Bay Highway, Conception Bay, Newfoundland

53-59 Main Highway, Goulds, Newfoundland

1297 Topsail Road, St. John's, Newfoundland

60 O'Leary Avenue, St. John's, Newfoundland

710 Torbay Road, St. John's, Newfoundland

239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts, Newfoundland

Are you a Lowe's employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.