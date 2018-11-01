Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy Lowe's is kicking off an entire month of Black Friday deals (LOW)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Lowe's is swapping out a Black Friday event for Black November deals for the first time ever. Lowe's will close on Thanksgiving itself.

Lowe's is diving right in to the holiday season. play

Lowe's is diving right in to the holiday season.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

  • Lowe's is opting to spread its Black Friday discounts throughout November.
  • The home-improvement retailer will also close its doors on Thanksgiving this year.
  • The strategy reflects the continued decline of Black Friday's importance to the retail sphere.

Forget Black Friday — Lowe's is rolling out its first ever Black November this month.

Black Friday-style deals will be offered at Lowe's online and in stores throughout the month of November. The stores will also close on Thanksgiving itself.

So why swap out Black Friday for Black November? According to the company, the idea is to reduce stress for shoppers and employees alike.

Read more: Walmart is bucking a major holiday hiring trend, and it could be a brilliant move

"We hope that by providing our customers with excellent opportunities to save from November 1 onward, they'll feel more prepared for holiday gatherings and special time with friends and family ahead," Chief Marketing Officer Jocelyn Wong said in a statement.

Deals have already begun on products like Roomba vacuums, Samsung refrigerators, and Craftsman cordless drills.

The home-improvement store's Black November push highlights the rapid decline of Black Friday itself. At many retailers, discounts are no longer constrained to the day after Thanksgiving.

And Lowe's isn't the only retailer to switch up its approach to the holiday season. Target is offering free two-day shipping throughout the holiday season — not just around Black Friday. And Amazon and Walmart are also offering early deals starting November 1.

More on Black Friday 2018:

Top Articles

1 Strategy I quit my job to work for myself 7 years ago — here are 5 key...bullet
2 Strategy World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business: What Nigeria and Ghana...bullet
3 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.
Strategy BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says within the next 5 years all investors will measure a company's impact on society, government, and the environment to determine its worth
Harry's co-CEO Jeff Raider.
Strategy A startup CEO who's raised nearly $500 million says business strategy isn't what you do — it's what you don't
Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours are out.
Strategy Black Friday sales are starting soon — here's when stores will open
An Amazon employee dressed as Santa drives around an Amazon warehouse.
Strategy Amazon has launched its round of deals in its quest to win Black Friday (AMZN)
X
Advertisement