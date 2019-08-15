Kenya Railways has announced through its Facebook page that it will be adding five additional coaches from August 19th to 22nd, due to high demand for Madaraka Express tickets.

The announcement was warmly received by a section of Kenyans.

August is usually a peak season, which means increased numbers of passengers travelling or flying to various coastal destinations.

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway train will be longer than usual as tourism peek kicks in.

The additional coaches will be designated for the Nairobi – Mombasa morning train and the Mombasa – Nairobi afternoon train.

“You're on the right track! Commendable!” Posted Edwin Buhere.

“Nice keep up the good job” posted Catherine Mulei in response.

Others were, however, less impressed and said the addition was long overdue.

“KR should always be aware when schools close the demands is high and automatically adjust. Last week my mum had to use a bus after failing to get a ticket, she couldn't get a ticket back in time.” Posted Joseph Kariuki.

“For how much we begged for the first week of August..... finally someone got some sense...nkt” posted Jayne Mumbi.

Madaraka Express is highly popular with commuters since it saves time and cost. A trip from Nairobi to Mombasa uses half the time buses end up using via the road. Costing Sh1000 ($10) for an economy class and Sh3000 ($30) for first class ticket, the prices are far lower than buses which sometimes charge double.

Last month, regional low-cost carrier, Jambojet announced it would be increasing its frequencies to the Coastal towns of Mombasa, Ukunda (Diani)) and Malindi beginning August.

The airline will operate 48 weekly flights to Mombasa up from the current 40. Ukunda and Malindi will have three additional weekly flights moving the frequency to twice daily.

The additional frequencies will see the airline offer an extra 23% seat capacity to the Coastal destinations. Kisumu, Eldoret and Entebbe will retain at 21, 20 and 10 weekly flights respectively.