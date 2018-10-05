Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Mattress Firm is closing more than 200 stores over the next few days. Here's the full list.


Strategy Mattress Firm is closing more than 200 stores over the next few days. Here's the full list.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mattress Firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday morning and announced it would be closing up to 700 stores. Here is a full list of the first wave of closures.

Mattress Firm play

Mattress Firm

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

  • Mattress Firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday morning.
  • As part of its bankruptcy restructuring, Mattress Firm could close as many as 700 stores, the company said.
  • 209 stores will be closing in the next few days. Here's the full list of those stores.

Mattress Firm has filed for bankruptcy and is closing hundreds of stores.

On Friday morning, the mattress-store chain said it would be closing up to 700 stores across the United States. 209 of those stores will close immediately.

"The process we have initiated today will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the optimization of our store portfolio," Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner said in a statement.

"Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other. We intend to use the additional liquidity from these actions to improve our product offering, provide greater value to our customers, open new stores in new markets, and strategically expand in existing markets where we see the greatest opportunities to serve our customers."

With an estimated 3,272 stores, according to Wedbush analyst Seth Basham, Mattress Firm is the largest specialty mattress retailer in the US. It has increasingly come under pressure as startups such as Casper innovate the experience of mattress shopping and take market share.

Mattress Firm has also been struggling under a heavy debt load. It owes the mattress producer Serta Simmons, its largest creditor, just over $90 million, according to its bankruptcy filing.

It has been an eventful few months for the company. In the span of a year, it has been accused by internet sleuths of running a money-laundering operation, announced it would be closing almost 200 stores, and watched as its parent company's business practices have been investigated.

Last October, Mattress Firm filed a lawsuit against two former employees, a broker, and a group of developers accusing them of conspiring to push the company to aggressively expand and open stores.

Here's the full list of 209 stores Mattress Firm has said will close imminently:

Top Articles

1 Strategy 24 brands you probably didn't realize were owned by Amazon (AMZN)bullet
2 Strategy A woman is reportedly suing Chick-fil-A after she said she...bullet
3 Strategy These are the 25 companies with the happiest employees in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Walmart raised its minimum wage earlier this year — but it can't measure up to some retail rivals.
Strategy Here's how minimum wage compares at Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and more retail giants as companies battle to win over workers
180,000 people attended New York Comic Con in 2016.
Strategy A day in the life of a Comic Con vendor, who runs a booth with his wife, completes up to 15 commissioned caricatures in a day, and avoids drinking water because he has no time for bathroom trips
Winnebago
Strategy These popular brands say Trump's tariffs are forcing them to raise prices
Zara's parent company owns a brand that exclusively sells sleepwear and lingerie for women.
Strategy Zara is part of the biggest fashion company in the world. Meet the other brands it owns.
X
Advertisement