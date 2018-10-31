Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy McDonald's is adding new breakfast sandwiches with 3 times as much meat to its menu. Here's how they actually taste. (MCD)

  Published:

McDonald's is debuting Triple Breakfast Stacks — breakfast sandwiches with three times as much meat — on Thursday.

  • McDonald's is debuting Triple Breakfast Stacks — breakfast sandwiches with three times as much meat — on Thursday.
  • The Triple Breakfast Stacks are McMuffins, McGriddles, or biscuits that contain two sausage patties each, plus bacon slices.
  • We taste tested the Triple Breakfast Stacks and discovered a disgustingly delicious new set of breakfast sandwiches.

McDonald's meatiest breakfast sandwiches ever are about to arrive.

On Thursday, the fast-food giant is debuting the Triple Breakfast Stacks — essentially revamped versions of the biscuit, McMuffin, and McGriddle, with three times as much meat as the typical breakfast sandwich. Each breakfast sandwich contains eggs, two sausage patties, and bacon slices.

Business Insider first reported on McDonald's plans to debut the Triple Breakfast Stacks after viewing internal documents from the chain. So, we knew how to create these meat-filled masterpieces.

Read more: Leaked documents reveal McDonald's is expanding its breakfast menu for the first time in years with sandwiches that contain 3 times the meat

With this knowledge, we crafted our own Triple Breakfast Stacks for a taste test ahead of Thursday's launch.

Here's what the super-meaty breakfast sandwiches are actually like:

First things first: The stacks are tall.

It's easy to feel like a cartoon character unhinging your jaw as you try and stuff the Biscuit Stack, the largest of the lot, into your mouth.

Despite the decadence, the flavor profile of all three sandwiches was generally embraced by taste testers.

The interplay of sausage and bacon — previously unheard of on a McDonald's breakfast sandwich — works disturbingly well, with the salty, savory flavors complementing each other nicely.

The second sausage, however, is a bit much. The syrupy McGriddle Stack, especially, packs in enough grease to immobilize the eater for the rest of the day.

Should you buy the Triple Breakfast Stacks? If you're a meat lover, this should be a no-brainer. These breakfast sandwiches push the limit on fast-food meat consumption to new heights.

McDonald's understands what makes a breakfast sandwich work. The Breakfast Triple Stacks are greasier than the average breakfast sandwich and won't replace the classics in our day-to-day diet. But, they're a disgustingly delectable addition.

