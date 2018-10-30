Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy McDonald's is debuting a new deal that packs in a ton of food — and more than 1,000 calories — for $6. Here's how the options measure up. (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

McDonald's is debuting the new $6 Classic Meal Deal on Thursday. Here's what it's like.

McDonald's $6 Meal Deal packs in a lot of food for $6. play

McDonald's $6 Meal Deal packs in a lot of food for $6.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • McDonald's is debuting the new $6 Classic Meal Deal on Thursday.
  • For $6, customers can buy one entrée, a small fry, a drink of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie.
  • We put together each variation of the deal to see how much money customers can save, as well as how many calories each option packs in. Half of the options contain at least 1,000 calories.

McDonald's has a new way to get an enormous amount of food for just $6.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain will debut the $6 Classic Meal Deal for a limited time.

For $6, customers can purchase one entrée, a small fry, a drink or sweet tea of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie. Customers can pick from one of four classic entrées: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a Big Mac, 10-piece McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

The $6 Meal Deal "enables us to attract different customer segments, ultimately driving traffic into our restaurants while protecting margin," Morgan Flatley, the chief marketing officer of McDonald's US, told Business Insider when we first reported on the deal last week.

Read more: McDonald's is debuting a new $6 deal that represents the chain's 'most aggressive' weapon in the battle for budget shoppers yet

Since the deal doesn't involve any new menu items, Business Insider decided to test out the $6 Meal Deal options before the official launch. Doing so allowed us to take stock of how much money customers will actually save — plus, how many calories will be consumed.

Here's what you need to know about the deal:

There are four classic entrées that customers can pick from for their meal, each served with a small fry, a soda or sweet tea of any size, and an apple or seasonal pie.

There are four classic entrées that customers can pick from for their meal, each served with a small fry, a soda or sweet tea of any size, and an apple or seasonal pie. play

There are four classic entrées that customers can pick from for their meal, each served with a small fry, a soda or sweet tea of any size, and an apple or seasonal pie.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


If you're looking to save, the McNuggets are the best option. In addition to being my personal favorite entrée, you save $4.77 with the new deal.

If you're looking to save, the McNuggets are the best option. In addition to being my personal favorite entrée, you save $4.77 with the new deal. play

If you're looking to save, the McNuggets are the best option. In addition to being my personal favorite entrée, you save $4.77 with the new deal.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Pre-deal cost: $10.77

Calories: 910 (assuming a zero-calorie drink)



If you're simply trying to get the most calories possible for $6, get the Big Mac deal, which comes in at 1,010 calories for the burger, fries, and apple pie.

If you're simply trying to get the most calories possible for $6, get the Big Mac deal, which comes in at 1,010 calories for the burger, fries, and apple pie. play

If you're simply trying to get the most calories possible for $6, get the Big Mac deal, which comes in at 1,010 calories for the burger, fries, and apple pie.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Pre-deal cost: $10.47

Calories: 1,010



The Quarter Pounder with cheese also reaches the 1,000-calorie mark.

The Quarter Pounder with cheese also reaches the 1,000-calorie mark. play

The Quarter Pounder with cheese also reaches the 1,000-calorie mark.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Pre-deal cost: $10.27

Calories: 1,000



Even the Filet-O-Fish option allows customers to save more than $4.

Even the Filet-O-Fish option allows customers to save more than $4. play

Even the Filet-O-Fish option allows customers to save more than $4.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Pre-deal cost: $10.27

Calories: 860



McDonald's is launching the $6 Meal Deal to compete with bundled deals at rivals like KFC and Wendy's. With some of customers' favorite menu items and significant savings, the deal is exactly what many budget shoppers are seeking (even if it may not appeal to more health-conscious diners).

McDonald's is launching the $6 Meal Deal to compete with bundled deals at rivals like KFC and Wendy's. With some of customers' favorite menu items and significant savings, the deal is exactly what many budget shoppers are seeking (even if it may not appeal to more health-conscious diners). play

McDonald's is launching the $6 Meal Deal to compete with bundled deals at rivals like KFC and Wendy's. With some of customers' favorite menu items and significant savings, the deal is exactly what many budget shoppers are seeking (even if it may not appeal to more health-conscious diners).

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Top Articles

1 Strategy Hershey is trying to boost sales by selling Reese's Cups that...bullet
2 Strategy Walmart is eliminating the most dreaded part of holiday...bullet
3 Strategy Here's when Costco is kicking off Black Friday (COST)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy I quit my job to work for myself 7 years ago — here are 5 key lessons I’ve learned
Best Buy is a popular destination for holiday shopping, especially during Black Friday.
Strategy Best Buy is making a bold move to capture a piece of over $10 billion in sales up for grabs (BBY)
Steve Madden slammed Nicki Minaj on Twitter.
Strategy '#StopLying': Steve Madden slams Nicki Minaj on Twitter as the rapper's feud with Cardi B escalates
Governor Bill Walker was the first to reduce Alaska's universal basic income program, which was a highly unpopular move.
Strategy Critics of universal basic income argue giving people money for nothing discourages working — but a study of Alaska's 36-year-old program suggests that's not the case
X
Advertisement