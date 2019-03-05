The job is usually left for men to take charge.

However, this lady has broken all odds to consider this job as a major profession.

Hansawu Abdallah, a young lady who completed senior high school from Tamale, the northern part of the country is a young painter who has great passion for her job.

She is enthused to work harder so that she will be able to live her life without depending on men or being a burden to anybody.

Although some painters learn their skills within at least two or three years and as well spending tie working for companies mostly under the wing of more experienced painters, Miss Abdallah was self- motivated and did not go through any specific training to enable her to learn the trade.

According to her, she learnt every aspect of the job by herself without any tutoring from anyone. And she has been in the business for some time now.

She said, “I motivated my choice of field,” adding that, “I have not learnt the work from anybody. I don’t have a master, but I have a boss who believes in me.”

Ghana will celebrate its 62nd independence anniversary on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Hansawu Abdallah has won the bid to colourfully paint the stadium to give it a good look for the occasion.