Transcorp appoints Owen Omogiafo as President/Group CEO.

Omogiafo will lead the management of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc - a diversified conglomerate with interests in Power, Hotels, Upstream oil and gas assets.

Her appointment is coming less than two years she was appointment as the Executive Director of Transcorp Plc.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has announced the appointment of Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO, effective from March 25th, 2020.

Omogiafo succeeds Valentine Ozigbo, who is retiring to pursue a career in public service, having served Transcorp for close to a decade, the company said in a public disclosure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

With this new assignment, Mrs. Omogiafo will lead the management of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc - a diversified conglomerate with interests in Power, Hotels, Upstream oil and gas assets. Transcorp subsidiaries include the Transcorp Power, Transcorp Hilton, Heirs Holdings Limited, and others.

Chairman, Transcorp Group and Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu

Transcorp is owned by the stylish banker and philanthropist - Tony O. Elumelu.

Omogiafo's appointment is coming less than two years after her appointment as the Executive Director of Transcorp Plc.

Many publications have described her as one of Nigeria’s youngest CEOs backed with brains and business acumen.

Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group Guardian Nigeria

Here's a brief profile of Owen Omogiafo, the new Group CEO of Transcorp Group:

Omogiafo has over two decades of corporate experience in organisational development, human capital management, banking, change management, and hospitality.

Currently occupying the role of Managing Director/CEO at Transcorp Hotels Plc

She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin, an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School, Spain.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, UK and a Certified Change Manager with the Prosci Institute, USA.

She has many awards and been named as one of Africa’s top 100 Female CEOs.

She was the Chief Operating Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Owen's work experience includes Director of Human Resources, Chief of Staff, HR Advisor to the GMD/CEO at UBA and as an Organisation and Human Performance Consultant at Accenture.

The company also appointed the following persons:

Dupe Olusola, as the Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc,

Helen Iwuchukwu as an Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc; Christopher Ezeafulukwe as the Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Power Plant

Ughelli; Okaima Ohizua emerged Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Transcorp Power Limited

Former Transcorp CEO Valentine Ozigbo appointed as Non-Executive Director by the Board of Transcorp Plc following his resignation.

Tony O. Elumelu, the Chairman, Transcorp Group and Heirs Holdings, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed chief executives and non executive directors will further strengthen Transcorp’s mission of improving lives across Nigeria.